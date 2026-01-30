The WWE 2K26 Cover Star has been revealed, with CM Punk gracing the cover of the franchise's next installment. The current World Heavyweight Champion has been on a generational run since rejoining the WWE, and it makes sense for him to get on the cover. Earlier this week, the developers also revealed more covers, which feature several other stars. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

CM Punk To Grace WWE 2K26 Cover

CM Punk is the WWE 2K26 Standard Edition Cover Athlete. The 47 year-old Heavyweight Champion will grace the cover of 2K's next WWE video game. Feel free to check the full list of all Cover Stars for each edition.

The cover features Punk underneath the logo striking a pose. Spread across the cover are little captions, all of which have a connection to Punk's career. These include:

I'm Straight Edge – Represent's Punk's persona

Hell Froze Over – Punk's return to WWE

Go to Sleep – Punk's Finisher

Best in the World – Documentary about Punk's rise to stardom and WWE Championship reign

Chicago Made – Self-explanatory

Phillip Jack Brooks (CM Punk) is an experienced wrestler who's won something at nearly every level. From Ring of Honor to WWE, to AEW, and back to WWE, Brooks has a ton of experience under his belt.

Overall, Punk is a five-time World Heavyweight Champion in his career (3 in the 2002-2013 version, twice in the current version). Additionally, he was also a two-time WWE champion, with his second reign lasting 434 days.

After his first tenure in WWE, Punk retired for some time before wrestling in AEW from 2021-2023. During his time there, he became a two-time champion. It was clear that despite his age, Brooks still had plenty of gas left in the tank.

In late 2023, Brooks returned once again to the WWE, and has accomplished a lot already. His rivalry with Drew McIntyre is considered one of the best in WWE right now. Between his success as an individual, and his storylines with other wrestlers, CM Punk makes for a great choice as the WWE 2K26 Cover star.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the WWE 2K26 Cover Star, CM Punk. We look forward to seeing him in action when we take to the virtual ring this March. In the meantime, expect the developers to reveal more info on the game before its launch.

