Over a decade into her run with the promotion, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch, whose government name is Rebecca Quin, is not a fan of her ring name.

During an interview with The Viall Files: Going Deeper alongside her husband, fellow wrestler Seth Rollins, Lynch was asked if she still likes her ring name. After all, she's been Becky Lynch to WWE fans since 2013, and at this point, it's unlikely she can change it.

At first, she confused the interviewers by saying, “I'm a big fan of a moniker because I hate my name.” Initially, they thought she meant her government name.

However, this is not the case. Lynch reenforced that she “loves” her government name. “Rebecca Quin rocks. What a great name,” she said.

She takes issue with Becky Lynch, which she claims “doesn't roll off the tongue” after trying to show that several times. To her recollection, WWE denied several of her ideas for ring names. Eventually, they landed on “Becky” before pairing it with “Lynch,” which was one of the Irish names they “approved.”

Now, Lynch likes the “Becky” part of her name. She was intentional when trying to keep some of her government name in her wrestling ring name so that she could branch off and still be recognizable whenever she retires. At the time, Lynch didn't feel that she could “push back” against WWE's ideas. So, here she is, 13 years later with the same ring name.

Will Becky Lynch change her WWE ring name?

At this point, it's unlikely that Lynch would be able to change her name. She is one of WWE's top stars, and it would likely be hard for audiences to accept a new name.

Luckily, she does have monikers, something she is a “big fan” of. During her career, she has been known as “The Man” and “Big Time Becks.”

She is the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion in her second reign. Lynch just beat Maxxine Dupri to regain the championship for a record-setting second time.