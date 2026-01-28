One of the biggest question marks in the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble is the legendary Brock Lesnar, who hasn't been seen since November 2025.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Lesnar announced his intentions for the Royal Rumble. Lesnar, a two-time winner, is aiming to win a third.

BROCK LESNAR IS ON THE PHONE “I'm heading to the Royal Rumble and I'm gonna WIN it” ~ @BrockLesnar THAT'S BIG NEWS #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/JOkGqlhB4J — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 28, 2026

“I'm heading to the Royal Rumble [and] I'm gonna win it,” Lesnar boldly declared over the phone.

McAfee warned him that a mix of young and old Superstars will be awaiting him in the Royal Rumble. Lesnar promised that he's “in shape” and ready to rumble, no pun intended.

Will Brock Lesnar win the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble?

Lesnar is just four years removed from his last Royal Rumble win in 2022. He would go on to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 in a “Winner Takes All” match for the Universal and WWE Championships.

His first Rumble win came much earlier in his career. Lesnar won the 2003 battle royal. This happened in his second year on the main roster.

Lesnar is coming off his first appearance in a WarGames match at Survivor Series. He teamed up with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre.

This was his second match since his shocking return at SummerSlam in August 2025. Lesnar made his epic return to the promotion after a two-year hiatus.

He was on a hiatus after being linked to Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon. Before his hiatus, Lesnar had a feud against Cody Rhodes, which the “American Nightmare” won.

Now, he is aiming to win his third Royal Rumble. If he does, he would become just the second Superstar to win three of them. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin is the only other. However, several, including John Cena, Randy Orton, and Hulk Hogan, have won two. So, Lesnar is in elite company.