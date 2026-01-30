In less than a few hours, WWE is all set to host one of its biggest Royal Rumble PLEs of all-time. Scheduled to take place for the first time outside North America, Royal Rumble 2026 is expected to be filled with multiple surprises, as previously teased by Triple H.

In a recent Instagram story published by WWE star Tama Tonga, he could be seen enjoying shisha/hookah. However, fans believe they spotted Lucha Libre AAA fame, Mr.Iguana, in the background of Tonga's story.

Bueno es completamente oficial Si es Mr Iguana y estará en el Royal Rumble.#RoyalRumblepic.twitter.com/f7coW0s6lz — El Rey Del Botch 👑 (@milogarcia99) January 29, 2026

Several Lucha Libre AAA stars are expected to be a part of the upcoming Royal Rumble, and based on Mr.Iguana's popularity, he is one of the highly anticipated stars. Tama Tonga filmed himself smoking, but accidentally revealed Mr. Iguana sitting in the background without his face paint. This ultimately confirmed the luchador's presence in the Middle East, although his appearance in the Royal Rumble match is not yet confirmed.

Previously, a report from WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select noted that Mr.Iguana was being discussed for the men's Royal Rumble. If the 37-year-old ends up working the match, it would mark his first-ever Rumble appearance.

Mr. Iguana has been featured on WWE programming multiple times since WWE's acquisition of AAA in early 2025. His most recent appearance in WWE was at NXT Deadline, where he unsuccessfully challenged Ethan Page for the NXT North American Championship.