As is tradition, fans should expect “surprises” at the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble, at least according to chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

During an appearance on ESPN's Get Up, Triple H assured fans that the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble PLE will have a “lot of surprises in store.” At the same time, he called it “one of the most star-studded [Royal] Rumbles that I can recall.” He promised that it was “going to be epic.” So, buckle in.

“The Royal Rumble is one of those events that's amazing to see because every couple of minutes there is a new entrant that enters into the fray,” he explained. “So, as this match goes on over the course of the hour that it takes or so, you're getting constantly surprised by who is next.”

He remained tight-lipped on what the “surprises” may be, but expect returns and debuts during the annual men's and women's battle royals.

What “surprises” are in store of 2026 WWE Royal Rumble?

The upcoming Royal Rumble is sure to feature some “surprises.” Nikki Bella appears bound to return at the event after being seen in the background of a social media post by Jackie Redmond.

There may also be some NXT call-ups. Oba Femi seems bound for the main roster. He could jump from NXT to the WWE main roster by making a splash in the battle royal.

Of course, the “surprises” Triple H mentioned could have to do with the winner. In 2025, many expected John Cena to win the annual battle royal to kickstart his farewell tour.

However, he was the runner-up. Jey Uso, who had never won world championship gold before, ended up winning the Royal Rumble. He'd go on to face Gunther and beat him for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Names like Roman Reigns and Liv Morgan appear to be the favorites for their Royal Rumbles. Fans will only have to wait a few more days to see what Triple H has in store.