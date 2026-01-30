All signs point to WWE Superstar Liv Morgan finally climbing the mountain and winning the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble match after several years of being the runner-up in the annual battle royal.

However, there are other options to win if the odds-on favorite doesn't. As last year showed with Jey Uso winning the Men's Royal Rumble, anyone can do it.

Inevitably, Morgan will win a Royal Rumble. It may happen as soon as Jan. 31. There is also a chance Morgan has to wait at least another year until her moment.

Why? It's nothing personal. Morgan has greatly improved over the last few years, and she will win one eventually, but there may be opportunities elevate other stars.

If Liv Morgan doesn't win the WWE Royal Rumble, a returning Bianca Belair should

It's been almost a year since Bianca Belair was last seen in the ring. She has been out with a gruesome finger injury since WrestleMania 41. While she did make an appearance at SummerSlam as the special guest referee of the match between Naomi and Jade Cargill.

If Belair is healthy enough to come back at the Royal Rumble, she should instantly become a favorite. Yes, she has won one already, but she appears to be on a one-way street to face Jade Cargill for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 42.

Of course, she could always win the Elimination Chamber next month to earn a championship match. But if Belair comes back during the Royal Rumble, she's going the distance.

Could Chelsea Green move into the world title scene?

Chelsea Green is really good at what she does. Even interviewing her, it's clear she's always down for whatever WWE asks of her. She's the definition of a good soldier, and unlike what was said in WWE Unreal Season 2, she is main event-caliber if done correctly.

Green isn't your traditional main eventer. She isn't a dominating force in the ring, nor does she generally have competitive matchups against other main event players.

Still, the potential is there. A Royal Rumble win would elevate her to new levels. The best part? It's a risk-free move. If Green doesn't work, you can always bring her back to the midcard. However, I'd wager she'd be a refreshing change of pace in the Friday Night SmackDown main event scene.

She could get lucky winning the Rumble — perhaps she wins by simply walking into the ring as the other contestants eliminate each other — and be built up to a main roster feud.

As for the win itself, it'd be a gutsy call. However, sometimes, someone like Green should get a chance at a world title. Sami Zayn got elevated during his time in the Bloodline. Before that, he was losing to Johnny Knoxville at WrestleMania.

Rhea Ripley or Iyo Sky wins and breaks up their tag team

Currently, Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky are friends and in the tag team division. While it's one of the most endearing friendships on WWE TV, it will inevitably crumble.

More than likely, they will be feuding heading into WrestleMania 42. Both have played heels in the past, but Ripley seems more likely to turn on Sky than vice versa.

Either one of them could win the Royal Rumble. Ripley is a former winner, and she'd be a good fit to become the second woman to win two. A Royal Rumble win is one of the lone accolades Sky lacks.

It could go either way, and perhaps their feud could start after one accidentally eliminates the other. How one of them gets a world championship around their waist in time for WrestleMania is one of the only question marks.

However, WWE somehow pulled this off last year, putting the Women's World Championship on Sky before WrestleMania 41, where she retained against Ripley and Belair.