The wrestling industry has been captivated by The Bloodline storyline, making it the centerpiece of WWE television over the past year. Filled with all the elements that wrestling fans crave, this narrative has deepened the character development of every individual involved, offering a recipe for an exceptional story. Among the compelling personas, Jey Uso stands out as the most interesting figure in wrestling at the moment.

Freddie Prinze Jr. has high praise for Jey Uso

The creative team behind The Bloodline storyline, often criticized, has managed to keep it not just relevant but genuinely engrossing. However, the true credit goes to the performers themselves.

During a recent episode of Freddie Prinze Jr.'s podcast, Jey Uso was hailed as “the most unpredictable character in wrestling” by Prinze (h/t Wrestling Inc.).

“I feel like his character comes off as the most unpredictable character in wrestling,” Prinze said. “I've been thinking about this guy a lot. Everything he does, from his entrance, the way he rubs his hands together, to the way his eyes dart back and forth looking at everybody in the ring.”

Prinze is a student of the game. He also spent time as WWE writer from 2008-2010, and has continuously kept up with the product since then, even appearing on WWE programming. It's not hard to agree with the former WWE writers observation in the case of Jey Uso.

When The Bloodline is mentioned, it's natural for one's thoughts to gravitate towards Roman Reigns. Undoubtedly, Reigns has become the face and driving force of The Bloodline and the entire WWE for the better part of three years. His current trajectory is one that isn't even comparable to others, like John Cena in his prime. Reigns' impact has been so immense that it necessitated the creation of new titles and a deliberate restructuring of the creative process—an almost unprecedented feat in today's wrestling landscape.

However, success is rarely achieved in isolation. Reigns has relied on exceptional dance partners, not only in his adversaries but also his allies.

The beginning of The Bloodline

The Anoa'i family has a long and storied history with WWE, dating back to the Wild Samoan tag team. From Yokozuna to Rikishi, Umaga, and The Rock, the Anoa'i lineage boasts an unprecedented list of talented individuals. Reigns was destined for success given his lineage, but his ascent took longer than anticipated.

For the longest time, fans yearned to see Jimmy and Jey Uso, The Uso Brothers, team up with their cousin Reigns. It was an idea that made perfect sense, yet inexplicably, WWE held off on making it a reality.

When Jimmy suffered an ACL tear in a fan-less WrestleMania 36 ladder match, Jey found himself with a newfound opportunity. Reigns had yet to make his return due to the ongoing pandemic and the associated health risks. Given his battle with cancer, it was deemed too risky for Reigns to compete. He would eventually return in August of that year, delivering a surprise heel turn, and capturing the Universal Championship.

This would eventually mark the genesis of what would become The Bloodline. With Jimmy on the sidelines, Jey embraced new opportunities, including a memorable clash with his cousin Reigns in a first-time-ever I Quit Hell in a Cell Match. It was during this encounter that Reigns solidified his position as a ruthless heel, choking out Jimmy as he attempted to save Jey from his cousin's relentless assault. Ultimately, Jey would utter the words “I quit,” surrendering the match and saving his brother.

This moment was pivotal in the transformation of Jey into a captivating character. Last Friday on SmackDown, Jey even alluded to this when speaking to Jimmy before making his shocking decision regarding his role and future in The Bloodline.

“A blessing happened in disguise. You got hurt, and I stepped up. I main-evented SmackDown, pay-per-views, and even WrestleMania. You wanna know why? They know us now. I'm ‘Main Event' Jey Uso because of him (Reigns). So you know what? You're out!” in reference to Jimmy, “…and I am too.”

Following this statement, Jey delivered a superkick to Reigns, instigating yet another layer into this storyline where The Uso's will now face Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank.

Jey Uso is the subtle centerpiece

Jey also played a significant role in bringing Sami Zayn into The Bloodline. The constant mistrust and scrutiny Jey directed towards Zayn became a recurring thread that propelled the storyline forward. Ultimately, Jey's decision to trust Zayn became the first crack in the stable's foundation, which prolonged the story even further, having remnants even now.

As much as this story revolves around the rise of Reigns, Jey has played a subtle yet pivotal role. He has been the constant presence that underpins the entire Bloodline narrative, serving as its conscience. Jey has been there on nights when Reigns isn't, and he is the genesis of The Bloodline. He has acted as the catalyst for everything and everyone involved in this captivating storyline. Jey's unpredictable characterization, as described by Prinze, has seamlessly propelled the story forward, leaving a lasting impact on fans.

Jey has been right under everyone's noses the entire time as the driving force behind the Bloodline storyline. A lot of that is due to his unpredictability, like Prinze mentioned. Where he was initially Reigns' first victim nearly three years ago, prompting Reigns adoption of the monikers, “Head of the Table” and “Tribal Chief,” Jey will eventually conclude his final instigation into the group's downfall.