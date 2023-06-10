Promised an appearance by Jey Uso to discuss his standing in The Bloodline moving forward on the second edition of SmackDown since Night of Champions, the WWE Universe didn't have to wait long to hear from the younger Uso brother to speak his mind, as Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa began the show in the ring ready to address fans regarding the faction's future… for about 30 seconds.

That's right, after barely getting off his signature catchphrase, The Usos' music hit, and Jey marched down to the ring on his own to confront Sikoa and The OG.

“I let a lot of things slide, right? But stabbing our big brother in the back is something you don't do, Solo. I don't know if I can forgive you for that. So say what you need to say to me, OG.”

Delighted to get a free chance to speak once more, Heyman took full advantage of the opportunity, cutting a promo that laid out the jewels of The Bloodline that could be at Jey's disposal if he simply turned his back on his brother.

“You know, you go this all wrong. You got this all wrong, and here's why you got this all wrong: it's not Solo's fault, it's not my fault, it's not the ‘Tribal Chief's' fault, it's not your fault; this is all Jimmy's fault. This is all Jimmy's fault because Jimmy made up his own mind not just for himself, Jimmy made up his mind for you,” Heyman said.

“Now I'm no physical threat, so you can understand I'm opening up my heart to you. I'm taking a chance talking this close to you, and here's why: when Jimmy kicked the ‘Tribal Chief' at Night of Champions, did he ask you in advance? Were you in on that? No! No, Jimmy pulled the trigger on that for him and for you. That's how he's always been because he's the older brother. He was the firstborn. No disrespect to Jimmy, but Jimmy's always resented you, and do you want to know why? Do you want to know why Jimmy always resented you? Because Jimmy is in on something you're not. Jimmy's in on the fact that the ‘Tribal Chief,' Roman Reigns, wants to groom you, the right-hand man, to become the next Tribal Chief. That's your future; that's your destiny! That's your fate; that's who you're going to be. It was never going to become Jimmy, Jimmy's known it since Day 1, and he's resented you ever since.

“See Jey, they're booing because they don't know the truth. And I'm going to prove the truth to you. Tonight, at the ‘Tribal Chief's' behest, I have arranged a match, a match that sets your trajectory for your path to become the next Tribal Chief. Tonight, you bring gold back to The Bloodline, but it's not tag team gold, because, thanks to Jimmy, there is no more tag team in the WWE known as The Usos. I don't want it this way either, this is what Jimmy caused, but you will bring back gold to The Bloodline because tonight, ‘Right Hand Man' Jey Uso, successor to the throne of the ‘Tribal Chief,' Roman Reigns, you will defeat Austin Theory for the United States Heavyweight Championship. Your path as a singles champion, your path to become the Heavyweight Champion starts tonight. It starts with you beating Austin Theory, and then, then Jey Uso, then the ‘Tribal Chief' will embrace you and will publically groom you, so that someday, when the time is right, Jey Uso, you will become Tribal Chief.”

Though Jey ultimately accepted Heyman's offer for a United States Championship match with Theory, he wouldn't answer “The Wiseman's” other question one way or another, instead opting to collect his thoughts before finally addressing the situation later in the show.

Jey Uso turned the tables and forced Paul Heyman's hand.

After having a one-on-one conversation with Sami Zayn that played on his love for Jimmy, Jey Uso was confronted by Paul Heyman once more, with “The Wiseman” really digging for an answer from his long-time faction mate.

“You got me. That was really slick, that was slick. You left me hanging? Hey, it’s a cliffhanger; that’s good television. My whole life has been a cliffhanger. But the next thing I want you to put in my hand is your passport and your suit measurements,” Heyman said.

“I need your passport because you are going to fly on the ‘Tribal Chief’s’ private jet, which will one day be your private jet, all the way to Money in the Bank. You’re gonna be flying with the ‘Tribal Chief,’ ‘The Wiseman,’ and your little brother Solo. I need your suit measurements because next week, right here on SmackDown, we’re going to have a triple celebration: 1. The ‘Tribal Chief’ will be here live next week; that’s always a celebration. 2. The new United States Heavyweight Champion, the ‘Right Hand Man,’ Jey Uso, that’s a celebration. And 3. A public acknowledgment that Jey Uso, you shall be groomed by Roman Reigns himself as the next Tribal Chief.”

Enticed by the proverbial offer once more, Jey countered with a salacious statement of his own, suggesting that he won't be in the same faction as a snake any longer one way or another.

“I love it, I love it, OG,” Jey responded. “Next week, a big celebration, I might be the new United States Champion, ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso, yes, count me in. But OG, I don’t know why you’re so happy, 'cause if I’m in The Bloodline, that means you’re out of The Bloodline. Yeet?”

Oh snap, this is some serious Soap Opera stuff in the best possible way; now Jey, who is still very much a viable member of The Bloodline even after losing to Theory in the main event, has an ultimatum of his own, and forced Heyman to sick Solo on his US Title shot, which makes The Bloodline look weaker as a result. For fans who wanted to see Cody Rhodes beat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 and ship him off to the Island of Irrelevance, this is the payoff for patience.