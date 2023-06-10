After watching Jey Uso get offered the word, the United States Championship, and a spot as the Tribal Chief-in-training as the right-hand man of Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn decided to pull aside Rikishi's second-born son to give him a counterpoint before he decided to turn his back on his twin once and for all.

Though their time in The Bloodline wasn't always harmonious, Zayn still came to appreciate Uso as a man and wants to make sure his semi-friend can continue to be himself, instead of a servant at the hands of an increasingly out-of-touch Paul Heyman guy.

“Pretty big night for you tonight Jey. Look, I know you have a big decision to make tonight, I just wanted to tell you something that I never really got to tell you when we were all together in The Bloodline, right? In the time that we all had together in The Bloodline, that was some of the best times of my whole career, man, in my whole life, actually. I know it was some of the best times in your life, too. And in a different world, we'd probably still be doing it. The Honorary Uce and The Usos, and we'd be doing the handshake, and the dance, and I'd be making you guys laugh, making you laugh even when you're trying not to. Yeah, you know how that goes. I couldn't have that though because of one man, Jey, and I'm not even talking about Roman Reigns. I'm talking about the Tribal Chief. Because when the Tribal Chief takes over, bad things happen,” Sami Zayn said.

“When the Tribal Chief takes over, that's when that Paul Heyman voice starts going through his head. That's when the paranoia sets in, when the manipulation sets in, and he pushes too far, and he pushes too far. Hey, I did it too, man. I did it, I did everything I could to put the family first, just like you. I did everything I could to try to keep things together, just like you, and it was never enough. I constantly had to be pushed and have my loyalty tested over and over until he made me test my loyalty against my own brother, man, just like he's doing to you. Look, you've got a big choice to make. If you wanna roll with Roman, if you wanna be the next Tribal Chief, I get that man, I do. And I sincerely hope you do win the United States Championship tonight, so maybe they can see, The Bloodline can see that they need Jey Uso more than you need them. Whatever happens, just know the consequences if you go down that route, okay? Because it means no more Jimmy and Jey, it means no more Usos, and that's your brother. So do what's in your heart. You listen to what's in your heart, not what's being put into your ear.”

Whoa, is Zayn right? Is the only way for Zayn to ever really become his own man once more for him to leave The Bloodline and stick together with his twin? That part of The Bloodline's storyline is still to be written, but considering Jey told Paul Heyman if he stays in the group the ECW leader has to leave it, it's clear the younger Uso at least took some of “The Wiseman's” words to heart.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens landed some new challengers too.

After helping to speak some sense into Jey Uso ahead of his United States Championship match against Austin Theory, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens reconvened to discuss their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, which haven't been defended since Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

Unfortunately, the conversations ultimately wasn't just for Zayn and KO to have, as noted Austin Theory guys Pretty Deadly, then the Brawling Brutes, then the Good Brothers, the LWO, and finally the Street Profits all made their way into the locker room to discuss who deserves to be the next challenger for the most in-demand tag team titles in WWE right now.

Overwhelmed by the prospects of so many people getting into his personal space, Zayn threw a certified temper tantum, leading to a cleared-out locker room and a Gauntlet tag team match booked for the next edition of SmackDown to decide on the duo's next challengers.

Who will win the match? Only time will tell, but it's clear “Curmudgeon” Kevin Owens isn't going away any time soon, and the WWE Universe is better off for it.