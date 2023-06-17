After a week plus or minus two hours of waiting, Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Jey Uso all shared the ring in the final segment of SmackDown to finally find out if the “Main Event” member of The Usos was going to remain in The Bloodline – a move that would kick Heyman out of the group – or if he was going to become a Ronin alongside his brother following an excommunication from the Island of Relevance.

Listening to the cheers of the crowd, Reigns asked Jey what he had to say.

“I know what they want,” Reigns said. “They want answers, Jey; so what's it gonna be: are you in or are you out?”

“You tell me, Uce,” Jey said. “Hey, it's either going to be him (Heyman), or it's me.”

“Alright, listen; when you're tribal chief, you can pick anyone you want to be your ‘Wise Man;' this is my ‘Wise Man.' He's not The Bloodline's ‘Wise Man,' he's not Jimmy's ‘Wise Man,' he's not Jey's ‘Wise Man,' he's my ‘Wise Man.' He's here to help me as I lead. That's what you don't understand, I was only meant to get us to the promised land; you're meant to keep us here. You understand? You're meant to keep us here, you're meant to keep us at the top of the mountain. ‘Wise Man' said we just started grooming you but nah, no, no, no, no we've been grooming you for three years now, three years now. The hours and equity into you; why do you think you're the ‘Right-Hand Man?' Why do you think we put you in the position to be ‘Main Event' Jey Uso? Because you're meant to lead, just not yet. So the problem isn't the ‘Wise Man,' I told you this before, the problem is your brother. I know, I've been with you your whole lives; you're inseparable. That's what it is when you're twins, but you have to understand -”

Unfortunately for Reigns, he didn't get to finish his question as Jimmy Uso marched down to the ring to try to defend himself and get his brother back on the straight and narrow once and for all.

“The problem is not your brother, Jey, the problem is your cousin,” Jimmy said, even though Roman is technically his uncle. “Yo, let's get right to it, let's get right to it Uce; he says he's a leader and he say he's grooming you but in reality, he's using you bruh. Yeah look at me, you actually believe this garbage coming out of his mouth? Look at me, Uce. You believe this over me?”

Reigns didn't care for Jimmy's words and asserted that, after all of this, it was the older Uce who actually objected to Jey being the “Tribal Chief-in-waiting.”

“Listen to them; they weren't doing this 10 years ago; h*ll it took 10 years just to get you into WrestleMania and since you've been with me, you've headline every single one. He's an anchor, I'm the wings; I lift you up, he brings you down. You have a bright future in front of you, I told you; you're the next in line; you're the successor; you're the next ‘Tribal Chief.' And guess what? You can't be a ‘Tribal Chief' and a twin at the same time,” Reigns said.

“Come on, let him plead to ya, let him beg ya, let him give you that brother love; man, I could put on a mask too, you know what I'm saying? The reality is… ‘Wise Man,' when we named Jey the ‘Right-Hand Man,' who was the only one who had a problem with it? It wasn't the ‘Wise Man,' he made the suggestion.”

Shocked by the assertion, Jey decided to confront his brother himself to get to the bottom of things before he made his decision.

Jey Uso finally made his choice between Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso.

Shocked by the assertion Roman Reigns put on the table, Jey Uso asked his brother if his uncle's words were true.

“Is that true?” Jey asked. “Look at me, is it true?”

“It's true, man,” Jimmy said.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa, wait a minute, so this whole time you've been doubting me? No! I expect that from him, but from you! Let me guess, because you know what's best for both of us, right? Because you're the big brother, right? ‘Listen to your brother Joshua, that's your older brother Joshua;' that's all I heard growing up. Man you know what, you and I have been competing with him when, in all reality, I've been competing with your a**. Mr. Prom King right here, Mr. Player of the Year, Mr. Most Likely To Succeed. Hey, hey, hey, guess what? A blessing happened in disguise, you got hurt, and I stepped up; I main-evented SmackDown, I main-evented Pay-Per-Views, I main-evented WrestleMania. Do you wanna know why? They know us now; I'm ‘Main Event' Jey Uso now because of him. So you know what? You're out!.. and I'm out too.”

And with a swift Superkick right to the chin of Roman Reigns, it was done; Reigns lost his right-hand men, The Bloodline is done, and, to paraphrase Michael Cole on commentary, Roman's empire has crumbled.