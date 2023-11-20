As the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history, Gunther compared his run to Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

Gunther is one of the biggest, baddest champions in the entire WWE Universe.

Since defeating Ricochet for the International Championship last summer, the Ring General has defeated just about everyone on both RAW and SmackDown, with no signs of slowing down after a record-breaking 528-day -and counting – run with the “Workman's Title.”

Discussing the significance of his run in the context of WWE's top two champions, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, in a special interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated ahead of Survivor Series, Gunther acknowledged that both men are doing a great job filling their respective roles but that his story is important too.

“I don't compare myself to either one of them. Seth is in a very difficult situation. There have been many titles in the wrestling world that were brand new and then disappeared. A new title is like a start-up–only one in ten is going to succeed. It's a very difficult spot to be a newly crowned champion of a new title, which means you're the one to have to put in the work to establish it and add some prestige to it. I think he's doing an excellent job. He's one of the best we have,” Gunther told Sports Illustrated.

“Roman is in a completely different category. He's been champion for so long. Obviously, he's not defending the title that often, but at this stage of the title run, he doesn't need to. It should only happen a few times of the year, very special occasions. I'm in a completely different story establishing myself. That's something the other two don't need to do, and I'm working to enhance the legacy of the Intercontinental championship.”

So, where does Gunther see his run moving forward? Does he have grander ambitions, or is he simply trying to hold onto what he has for as long as possible, even as it becomes increasingly challenging? Well, in the opinion of the “Ring General,” he's right where he needs to be, as his entire career has been about trusting the process.

“I'm in the right place at the right time,” said Gunther. “I have more responsibility, and I'm ready for it. Everything I ever achieved and everything I ever earned was a long process. Things that time to build, they're going to last longer. I know there is more room to grow. People have asked for that, and some want to see it sooner than others. Patience is important, and I need to continue to be patient with my career. That's worked out so far for me.”

What does the future hold for Gunther? Only time will tell, but with a match with The Miz booked for Survivor Series, it's safe to say he doesn't believe his run is about to end in Chicago.

Gunther reveals what separates himself from The Miz.

Elsewhere in his conversation with Sports Illustrated, Gunther was asked about his forthcoming match with The Miz and how he feels about the facing off against the “A-Lister.” Though Gunther has fully established himself as one of the top performers in the WWE Universe right now, when he was coming up, he was firmly an outsider, as he, unlike The Miz, wanted wrestling to be presented as a sport instead of as sports entertainment.

“I'm not a typical WWE guy. I established and developed myself far away from WWE. Miz is different. He went through the WWE system, and he's living proof of how effective the system is. He's one of the most decorated wrestlers they've ever had. So it will be a clash of styles,” Gunther told Sports Illustrated.

“It's great when I hear, ‘Here's your match, make it exciting.' I do a lot of my storytelling in the ring. That's what makes it stand out, and that's what you'll see at Survivor Series. Miz's rah-rah stuff that he usually does, that won't work against me. He's going need to bring out a different side to wrestle me.”

Is there a world where The Miz comes correct at Survivor Series, hitting Gunther like one of the top names on WWE's free agent radar, the “Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, in the main event of WrestleKingdom at the Tokyo Dome? Sure thing, folks have long said Miz has a few five-star matches in him just waiting to be wrestled, even if he's never surpassed 4.5 on Dave Meltzer's scale. Still, even The Miz's best might not be enough to dethrone Gunther, as he's lean, mean, and arguably the most dominant force in the WWE Universe not named Roman Reigns. Buckle up, Miz; you're in for a Chicagoland Street Fight.