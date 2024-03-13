As the professional wrestling world continues to reflect on Sting's final wrestling match in AEW, the IWC may soon have to deal with another WWE Hall of Famer calling it a career in the not-too-distant future, with all-time great commentator Jim Ross riding off into the sunset when his contract expires in 2025.
Discussing the future on his Grillin' JR podcast, Ross noted that, at 72, he probably doesn't have much time left as a voice of professional wrestling, and could very well call it a career after spending 2024 calling matches as AEW's special guest announcer on Pay-Per-Views.
“I think so. It's realistic to think that. I'm 72 years old, I feel good, I get healthier every day, which is great, but I have to think realistically this could be my last year and more than likely will. It's to be determined. That's between me, my health, and Tony Khan,” Jim Ross noted. “Right now it's a good plan because I'm essentially working, as I understand, pay-per-views only. That's where you'll find me, as the plan goes, as we speak. As we know, in pro wrestling, things change and could be different, but I don't think so with this occasion. I think it's what I'll be doing, and that's fine with me. I get to go to big shows, call big matches on big shows. Tony Khan has a good feel for what he'd like me to do, and my skill set. Right now, my situation is, I'm going to be married to the pay-per-views. That's good. Maybe it'll help the buy rates a bit. Storytelling will be a little sounder and different.”
While some may argue that Ross hasn't been the same announcer for much of his AEW run, having lost his typical wit with age, it will be an unusual day that good old JR is no longer lending his voice to the most important moments in professional wrestling, as it will truly mark the end of an era for not just Tony Khan's company but the sport as a whole.
Jim Ross is happy to lend his WWE HOF voice to Sting's final match.
Elsewhere in Jim Ross' podcasting escapades, the “Voice of Wrestling” discussed what it was like to call Sting's final match, an experience he will remember forever.
“That made it different, and unique, and irreplaceable. Just one of those experiences that you don't soon forget or ever. I don't think I'll ever forget,” Jim Ross said on his Grillin' JR podcast via Wrestling Inc. “I remember the first time when I walked into the Coliseum, Sunday morning, Sunday afternoon, the first person I saw was Sting, and he was carrying his granddaughter. I thought, ‘Boy, what an ironic scenario this is. Here's the guy we're honoring, and he's walking around carrying his little granddaughter — granddaughter number one, he told me. So he had a good day.”
Ross then discussed how, before the show, the people at the Greensboro Coliseum gave Sting a special monogrammed baseball bat to celebrate the occasion, something JR felt proved why the venue is such a cool place.
“It was a special moment for all of us. And none of us expected it. It was awful nice of the management of the Coliseum to come through and present these awards and, I guess, in memories of our service to the arena, because all of us that are there, we all had great experiences in Greensboro. Because, at one time, it was the MSG [Madison Square Garden] of the south. Greensboro was the hub. Not only for Michael Jordan and the ACC Basketball Tournament and all of those things, but it was the wrestling hub. All the big shows were in Greensboro, so it was cool to be a part of that, to say the least.”
While Ross isn't as important in telling the story of Sting's professional wrestling career as his long-time AEW commentary partner Tony Schiavone, as the long-time WCW personality's “It's Sting!” proclamation has practically become a meme at this point. Still, it's hard to imagine what that fateful match between Sting, Darby Allin, and the Young Bucks, Nicholas and Matthew Jackson, featuring anyone else on the call than AEW's original lead announcer, as even now, at the tender age of 72, it's hard to imagine a better voice to provide color to the most dramatic moments of a match than the “Voice of Wrestling,” as he simply has a knack for adding a little extra magic to the most important moments in professional wrestling.