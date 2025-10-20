Following the recent tour of Japan, WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura is mulling retirement, following in the footsteps of legends like John Cena and the “Phenomenal One” AJ Styles.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday, October 18, 2025, to reflect on WWE's recent Japan tour. Nakamura was born in Kyōto, so it was extra special for him.

“What a special place Japan is. especially for those of us who wrestle,” he began. “As AJ [Styles] said, it’s a place worthy of giving everything you’ve got. Of course, that’s true anywhere in the world… but there’s something sacred here. I don’t know if it’s because I’m Japanese, but I believe the wrestlers and fans who shared this space all felt the same. Maybe.”

He then continued by conceding that his retirement “might not be far off.” Don't worry — he still has “things I must do,” but the end of his in-ring career is something that should be on his fans' radar.

“He did too — John Cena, AJ — they’ve all chosen to step away from the ring. It reminds me that my own time might not be far off,” he continued. “But I still have things I must do. I’m still struggling, still fighting, not knowing what tomorrow will bring. All I can do is live this day with everything I have.”

Nakamura concluded by cryptically stating, “If only… one more time…” Perhaps WWE's next time in Japan will be his last in his illustrious career.

Is Shinsuke Nakamura following WWE legends John Cena and AJ Styles into retirement?

It does sound like Nakamura could hang up the boots in the near future. However, one thing that works in his favor is that he is younger than Cena and Styles.

Nakamura is 45 years old, with over two decades of experience under his belt. Cena and Styles are both 48 years old, and they know they need to retire soon.

Cena had a farewell tour to celebrate his career. He only has a few dates remaining before it concludes on December 13, 2025, in Washington, D.C. Styles, meanwhile, only recently announced his intention to retire in 2026.

Nakamura joined WWE in 2016, quickly becoming NXT Champion. He recently unsuccessfully challenged Sami Zayn for the United States Championship.