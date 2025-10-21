A lot of wrestlers are talking about retirement, such as John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura, but not WWE Superstar Sheamus, who is closer to 50 than 40.

Sheamus, 47, took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce his own version of a farewell tour, the “Never F***ing Retiring Tour,” as he put it.

“Sheamus “Never F***ing Retiring Tour” started Monday 20th October 2025,” the WWE legend wrote on X, continuing, “Bangers never quit.”

The date he references in his post was the date of the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. Sheamus took part in a battle royal to determine CM Punk's opponent for the World Heavyweight Championship after Seth Rollins vacated it due to an injury.

However, he did not win. Jey Uso, who previously won his first World Heavyweight Championship earlier this year at WrestleMania 41, did.

Will Sheamus retire from WWE soon?

Article Continues Below

While Sheamus will not concede it, he is likely closer to the end of his career than the beginning. He has been with WWE for nearly two decades.

His main roster debut came in 2009. Sheamus won the WWE Championship within months of his main roster debut, beating John Cena for it. His reign would last until Elimination Chamber in February 2010.

Later in the year, Sheamus would win his second WWE Championship. He was the 100th WWE Champion in the title's lineage. He would lose it at Night of Champions to Randy Orton.

In his career, Sheamus has won the WWE Championship three times and the World Heavyweight Championship once. He has also won the United States Championship three times and the Tag Team Championship five times (with Cesaro). Additionally, Sheamus has won the King of the Ring tournament (2010), a Royal Rumble (2012), and a Money in the Bank ladder match (2015).

The only main roster championship he has not won is the Intercontinental Championship. He had a feud with Gunther for the championship in 2023. However, he failed to win it in every matchup.

Now, Sheamus is part of the RAW brand. He recently had a feud with Rusev, who returned to WWE in 2025. Their feud culminated in Clash in Paris.