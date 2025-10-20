Among those in the house for Sunday Night Football was WWE Superstar CM Punk, who seemingly challenged San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle to a match.

Punk took over the 49ers' social media accounts before the game. “What's up, Niners? This is CM Punk. I am on the field at Levi's Stadium, and we are here for SNF,” Punk said before addressing Kittle. “I'm here for George Kittle; I'll see you in the ring, George.”

Of course, Kittle is a close friend of Punk's co-worker and friend, Bayley. Kittle is also a fan of professional wrestling, so it appears Kittle and Punk are having some fun. Fans will have to wait and see if Kittle ever answers the call.

49ers TE George Kittle has been in WWE before

Previously, Kittle has made a few appearances at WWE events. He has attended several, including WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Additionally, he helped Pat McAfee, a former NFL player, beat The Miz in an impromptu match at WrestleMania 39 a year earlier.

While he has yet to compete in an actual match, Kittle has revealed his desire to join WWE as a wrestler once he retires from the gridiron.

“I would love to do WWE,” he told Bussin' with the Boys. “I think there's definitely opportunity within that world, and I would love nothing more than to be a part of it. My only question mark with that is I love being a fan of WWE. I would only do WWE if I bought a ring and practiced my ass off for a long time, so I wouldn't look like an idiot out there.

“I've been in a WWE ring like three times. I don't know what I'm doing out there. I have an understanding of how it works, but I haven't moonsaulted off the top rope at WrestleMania like Pat McAfee did,” Kittle continued.

Perhaps a match against Punk is in the cards, if he chooses to answer his call out. That would be a money match, something WWE loves.