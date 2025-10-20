After over a year, WWE star Ilja Dragunov has made his return from his torn ACL injury suffered in 2024, winning the United States Championship from Sami Zayn.

Leigh Laurel, who was previously part of WWE Evolve, took to X, formerly Twitter, to praise Dragunov after his return. It sounds like they may be dating, as Laurel claimed to be by Dragunov's side during his recovery. She posted a picture of herself sharing a drink with Dragunov, presumably after his return.

Honored & upheld your decision to stay radio silent on socials til this day came, and man, it was 100% worth it. Watched you do everything in your power to stay ready while you recovered. Polished prowess, I’m so proud of you 🥹 pic.twitter.com/DWhaSw3W3L — Lady Leigh (@leighlaurel) October 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Honored & upheld your decision to stay radio silent on socials til this day came, and man, it was 100% worth it,” Laurel wrote on X. “Watched you do everything in your power to stay ready while you recovered. Polished prowess, I’m so proud of you [face holding back tears emoji].”

Are WWE star Ilja Dragunov and Leigh Laurel dating?

It appears Dragunov and Laurel may be dating. A fan called out Dragunov and Laurel, as they allegedly had relations while the former was married.

However, other X users added context, alleging that Dragunov and his wife are divorced. On top of that, Laurel claims she and his ex-wife are on “amicable terms.”

“They have a healthy coparenting relationship,” she continued. “They are divorced. I won’t stand for defamation so cut out your factitious assumptions.”

Dragunov made his return from injury during the October 17, 2025, edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. He answered Zayn's open challenge for the United States Championship, beating him.

Now, Dragunov is in his first reign as the United States Champion. It is his first singles championship on the main roster. Previously, he won the NXT Championship and NXT UK Championship once.

He made his main roster debut in 2024, joining the Monday Night RAW brand. Dragunov took part in the King of the Ring tournament, and he also feuded with Zayn over the Intercontinental Championship. However, he suffered a torn ACL during an untelevised live event against Gunther.