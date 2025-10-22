Former member of One Direction, Louis Tomlinson, is not a fan of WWE Superstar Logan Paul.

In an interview with The Independent, Tomlinson criticized Paul after his infamous 2022 interview with his former One Direction bandmate, the late Liam Payne. They described Tomlinson's tone as having “quiet venom.”

“I f*****g forever despise [Logan Paul], horrible, horrible little f****r. I think that's also the problem with some of this new ‘media'… I would like to think most journalists,” Tomlinson said before correcting, “some journalists have a duty of care.”

Clearly, Paul did not handle the interview with the care Tomlinson would have liked to have seen. Years later, the Impaulsive interview doesn't sit well with him.

Tomlinson and Payne were two of the five members of One Direction. Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan were also in the group from 2010 to 2016. Payne died on October 16, 2024, in Argentina. He was on a trip with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, at the time of his death.

Logan Paul is one of WWE's top stars

Article Continues Below

Like him or not, Paul is one of the top stars in WWE . He is a former United States Champion, and he recently had a match against John Cena during his farewell tour.

Paul began his professional wrestling career in 2021. He started by forming an alliance with Sami Zayn, accompanying him to the ring against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 37.

His in-ring debut came at WrestleMania 38. Paul teamed with The Miz to face Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team match, which they won. However, The Miz turned on Paul afterward, leading to their match at SummerSlam.

He would then feud with Roman Reigns, WWE's top star, for their top championship. Paul has also had feuds with Seth Rollins, Ricochet, Randy Orton, LA Knight, and Owens.

Recently, Paul feuded with Cena heading into Clash in Paris. They teamed up earlier in Cena's farewell tour when he was a heel, but they were rivals at that show.