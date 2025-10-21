Make no mistake; TNA star Matt Cardona loves his wife, WWE Superstar Chelsea Green, as he showed love to her thirst trap from her Instagram Stories.

Cardona responded to a repost of Green's thirst trap on X, formerly Twitter. She posed in the mirror wearing a red bikini, and Cardona replied, “Anybody got her number?!”

Anybody got her number?! https://t.co/Yz00K910vn — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) October 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

It is always nice to see couples who support each other. Green was vocal about having Cardona return to WWE, which finally happened recently.

Ex-WWE star Matt Cardona and his wife, Chelsea Green

Recently, Cardona made his return to WWE as part of the TNA-NXT invasion storyline as part of the former company. It is unclear if this will lead to Cardona making a full-fledged return to WWE afterward.

It has been over five years since Cardona, who was going by Zack Ryder at the time, was released from WWE. His release ended his tenure of 15 years with the company.

Article Continues Below

During his first run, Cardona was a one-time Intercontinental and United States Champion. He has also won the RAW Tag Team Championship twice with Curt Hawkins.

Following his release, Cardona began competing on the independent circuit. He has appeared in several indie promotions, and he has also made appearances in AEW, Game Changer Wrestling, and Impact Wrestling/TNA.

His wife, Green, made her return to WWE after her 2021 release in 2023. In between her WWE stints, Green had runs in Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling.

Since coming back, Green has carved out a unique role as a “Karen.” She commonly complains to general managers as part of her character.

Her hard work was rewarded in 2024. Green became the inaugural Women's United States Champion, and she held it for 132 days before losing it to Zelina Vega.

Additionally, Green is a one-time Women's Tag Team Champion. She originally won the titles with Sonya Deville, who would suffer an injury after less than a month. In turn, Piper Niven took her place, and they would hold the Women's Tag Team Championship for 126 days. Green's total reign lasted 154 days.