Despite previous reports that Seth Rollins' shoulder injury and surgery may keep him out of WWE WrestleMania 42, that may not be the case.

During a recent episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio (via Wrestle Purists), Dave Meltzer confirmed that Rollins was definitely getting surgery to repair his injury. However, once the operation is underway, WWE may know the full extent of the injury. Still, there is some “hope” that he may make WrestleMania 42.

“When they open up, they'll find out, they don't know all the damage in his shoulder, and they will find out the damage when they open him up, and when they do the surgery, they'll have an idea,” Meltzer said. “I guess the best way to put it is they hope he'll be okay for WrestleMania. There's no way of knowing one way or the other today whether he will be or not.”

Ultimately, Rollins is not going to get off the hook completely. “He's out for months for sure,” Meltzer reinforced, so expect Rollins to miss some time from the ring.

Seth Rollins' latest WWE injury is coming at the worst time

Unfortunately, Rollins is going to miss time at a crucial point in the year. There is never a good time for an injury, but Rollins is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. So, WWE will have to figure out how to pivot.

Earlier in 2025, Rollins created the Vision faction. It began at WrestleMania 41 when Paul Heyman betrayed Roman Reigns and CM Punk to align himself with Rollins.

Shortly after, Bron Breakker, a rising star in WWE, joined the group as one of Rollins' enforcers. Bronson Reed would subsequently join the Vision as well.

After Crown Jewel, during which Rollins defeated Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to win his first Crown Jewel Championship, Rollins was kicked out of the Vision. Breakker betrayed Rollins during the subsequent episode of Monday Night RAW.

Breakker then asked Heyman and Reed to choose a side. Reed did not hesitate before hitting a Tsunami on Rollins. Heyman reluctantly joined forces with Reed and Breakker as the episode ended.