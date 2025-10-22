It looks like the reports that WWE star Seth Rollins needed surgery to repair his shoulder injury were true, as the former World Heavyweight Champion broke his silence on the matter.

He took to Instagram to share a message with his fans. Rollins, who is a fan of the Chicago Bears, was wearing a hat representing his favorite NFL team while sipping coffee.

“Caffeine and clarity,” Rollins captioned his post. “See ya on the other side. [peace sign emoji] P.S. I love football.”

Rollins was likely elated that the Bears won their Week 7 game against the New Orleans Saints 26-14. It was a dominant game for running back D'Andre Swift, who had 124 rushing yards.

Several other WWE stars left comments on Rollins' post. One of his former rivals, Rey Mysterio, commented, telling him that they “need to go take a trip to Cancun.”

Kevin Nash, a two-time WWE Hall of Fame inductee, promised that in “9 months you'll never recall the pain and nights sleeping in your recliner.”

When will WWE star Seth Rollins return from his injury?

Article Continues Below

The timeline for his return is unclear. A recent report indicates that there is “hope” internally at WWE that Rollins could be back in time for WrestleMania 42 in April 2026.

However, that is not confirmed to be the timeline. WWE won't have a good idea until the surgery occurs, so expect more updates in the near future.

At the time of his injury, Rollins was the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. The injury caused him to vacate the title, and WWE had to pivot creative plans.

Originally, Rollins was set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event on Nov. 1 against his rival, CM Punk. A battle royal was held to determine Punk's opponent, which Jey Uso won.

Additionally, Rollins was kicked out of the Vision, a faction he created earlier this year, after his injury. Bron Breakker turned on Rollins, spearing him before Bronson Reed hit a Tsunami. More than likely, Rollins will be looking for revenge whenever he comes back from his latest injury.