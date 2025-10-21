It looks like WWE legend John Cena is giving back, as he recently met some NXT stars like Nikkita Lyons and Izzie Dame at the Performance Center.

Lyons and Dame posted pictures of themselves with Cena. Lyons captioned her post with a goat emoji, and Dame elaborated further, showering him with praise.

Always a blessing and such an inspiration getting to sit with John and pick his brain about our business. Grateful for the wisdom and perspective every time!🖤

“Always a blessing and such an inspiration getting to sit with John and pick his brain about our business,” Dame wrote. “Grateful for the wisdom and perspective every time! [black heart emoji]”

Nikkita Lyons with John Cena 💯 "Grateful"

Cena thanked the Performance Center for hosting him as well on X. “Thank you to everyone at the [WWE] PC for allowing me to learn from our incredibly gifted future,” Cena said. “Staying curious and open minded is a gateway for new knowledge and ideas. Any time I get to spend with the present and future of the business I love challenges the way I see it and I always leave with new perspectives. I can’t express how meaningful these visits are for me. Truly grateful.”

Is John Cena going to make a surprise appearance on WWE NXT?

The posts from Lyons and Dame were posted on Monday, October 20, 2025, so it's unclear if Cena is still near the Performance Center.

If he is, don't rule out the possibility of Cena appearing on NXT as he did in 2024. His farewell tour has been all about giving back to fans and his fellow Superstars.

What better way than going to NXT and interacting with some younger stars? Cena hasn't gotten to interact with NXT stars during his farewell tour, so this would be a great opportunity.

Cena only has four announced dates remaining on his farewell tour. It will conclude on December 13, 2025, at Saturday Night's Main Event. His opponent has not yet been determined.

The farewell tour was announced at the 2024 Money in the Bank PLE. It then commenced during the Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025.

During the farewell tour, Cena won a record-setting 17th world championship, beating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 to do so. He also turned heel for the first time in two decades.

Cena's heel run consisted of matchups against old rivals like CM Punk, Randy Orton, and R-Truth. His most recent match was against AJ Styles, which Cena won.