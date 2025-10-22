A year after Samantha Irvin shockingly left WWE, the former WWE ring announcer revealed how much longer she has on her non-compete clause.

It sounds like Irvin is excited for her non-compete to be up. Irvin took to X, formerly Twitter, to celebrate the one-year anniversary of her leaving WWE. She still has another year until she can go to another company, making her non-compete clause two-years, which is extraordinarily long.

“One year down, one year left on my non-compete!” Irvin revealed. “Can’t wait [face with tongue emoji] I hope you enjoy my songs in the meantime and look back on all the memories as fondly as I do! Love & miss you all and remember- I NEVER left FOR music, I am music. Hope to see you soon…..”

She was responding to a fan's post about her leaving WWE. They are a big fan of Irvin's work, and they are excited to follow her journey wherever it goes.

Samantha Irvin announced that she was leaving WWE a year ago

On Monday, October 21, 2024, Irvin announced her WWE exit. It came on a Monday before an episode of Monday Night RAW. She did not appear on that episode of RAW, and Lillian Garcia filled in for her.

Irvin left WWE at the height of her powers. She was coming off WrestleMania 40 in April 2024, during which she introduced 14 matches across the two nights.

Since leaving, she has returned to her musical roots, releasing several singles. She also got married to Ricochet, who left WWE for AEW in 2024.

Originally, Irvin auditioned to be an in-ring competitor in WWE. However, she was hired as a ring announcer in April 2021, first appearing on 205 Live.

She was then moved to NXT, and she would be their ring announcer until January 2022, when she was promoted to the ring announcer of Friday Night SmackDown. In May 2023, she was moved to RAW, and she would remain there until her departure in October 2024.

Before her professional wrestling career, Irvin auditioned for America's Got Talent, and she competed on Season 10 of the show. Irvin also made an appearance on I Can See Your Voice. She was also a lead vocalist on Thriller — Live, a Michael Jackson tribute show from 2011 to 2015.