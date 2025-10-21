After spending a night together when the San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons faced on Sunday Night Football, WWE stars Jey Uso and CM Punk will have to put their friendship aside during their upcoming match.

They attended the 49ers' recent game against the Falcons together. However, after Uso won a battle royal to earn a World Heavyweight Championship match against Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1, 2025, he took to his Instagram Stories to post a picture of himself with Punk and his brother, Jimmy Uso.

“Man,” Uso wrote. “Now I gotta get you.”

Jey Uso and CM Punk have a WWE match soon

At the November 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1, 2025, Uso and Punk will face to crown the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Currently, the championship is vacant after Seth Rollins' recent injury. He previously beat Punk to win the World Heavyweight Championship for the second time.

Uso won the World Heavyweight Championship — his first world title — for the first time at WrestleMania 41 against Gunther. He had won the 2025 Royal Rumble match to earn the match against Gunther.

He was the underdog heading into it. But Uso was able to overcome the odds and beat the “Ring General” by submission. His reign would last 51 days before Uso dropped the title to Gunther.

Punk, meanwhile, dethroned Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. However, just minutes after winning it, Rollins returned from an injury he played up, cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Punk.

Both Superstars have a lot at stake in the match. They are both eager to climb the mountaintop again. Fans will have to wait and see who comes out on top.

The November edition of Saturday Night's Main Event is the penultimate edition of the year. One more will be held on December 13, 2025, when John Cena retires from WWE. He will compete in his last ever match at the event, which is being held in Washington, D.C.