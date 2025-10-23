It appears that just weeks after WWE released Santos Escobar, the company is bringing him back in a surprising move.

PWInsider (via EliteRockerz) reports that Escobar is set to make his return during the October 27, 2025, edition of WWE's Monday Night RAW in Anaheim, California.

This comes just weeks after his contract expired on October 7, 2025, and he effectively left the company afterward. As PWInsider previously reported, Escobar quickly lined up a New York Comic Con panel, but WWE then gave him a “big offer that caused Escobar to reconsider.” He then re-signed with WWE, and it appears his return will come shortly after.

What Escobar will do upon his return is unclear. He has not competed in a match since July 2025, so his return could mark a reintroduction to fans for Escobar.

Why was Santos Escobar released by WWE?

The reason for Escobar's original release is unclear. As noted, he was not in a big storyline before he went on a hiatus from WWE TV.

Article Continues Below

Perhaps there were no places for him to go at the time. WWE let his contract expire in October before re-signing him. If they came in with a “big offer,” they must have plans for him in the future. That bodes well for fans of him.

Escobar is a former NXT Cruiserweight Champion. He would hold the championship for 321 days before losing it to Kushida on an episode of NXT.

In 2022, Escobar would jump to the main roster, joining the Latino World Order alongside Rey Mysterio, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, and Zelina Vega.

The following year, Eescobar would turn on the LWO, launching a feud with Mysterio. He would form Legado Del Fantasma, which also features Angel and Berto.

His last notable match before his initial release was at Worlds Collide on June 7, 2025. Legado Del Fantasma would beat Elijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Pagano, and Psycho Clown in a six-man tag team match.

Before joining WWE in 2019, Escobar had stints in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, Lucha Underground, and Impact Wrestling. Now, he will presumably be in WWE for the foreseeable future.