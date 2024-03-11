If there's any member of the extended WWE Universe who has extensive experience working with Vine McMahon, it's Jim Ross.
A former commentator, member of the booking committee, and talent scout who helped to bring in some of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time into the promotion, Ross has forgotten more about his time working with McMahon than most could even imagine, leading to a unique understanding of what his former boss brought to the business and how heavy-handed he was within his company.
So when Ross suggests that, after the allegations presented against the former Chairman of the Board, he believes it's time for wrestling to move on from Mr. McMahon, it's incredibly noteworthy, as the AEW commentator explained on his Grilling JR podcast.
“Lots of change afloat. Personally, I'll be glad when the winds have swept that change on through. I'm tired of it. It's embarrassing in a lot of ways that it's happened this way. It's affected a lot of innocent people. That's my take on it,” Jim Ross revealed via Fightful. “I might be wrong. It's time to move on. It's time to move on and cause rest and peace for some people, but it's time to move on. I never believed that Vince would allow his company to get this out of control, and it has. I feel badly about that. I know how much WWE meant to Vince. I'm sure it still does. It's time. Let's move on.”
Fortunately for Ross, his takes is 100 percent in the majority, as WWE has gone so far as to blur out the face of the most important figure in the company's history in the newest edition of 2K. While it will be impossible to fully remove him from the company's history, as he's called some of the most important matches in the promotion's history, taken part in some of its most important feuds of all time, and even wrestled in a few key matches, at this point, it's safe to say even WWE has moved on from their disgraced former Chairman of the Board.
Jim Ross believes Paul Heyman deserves his spot in the Hall of Fame.
Turning his attention from a WWE personality that wrestling should move on from to a performer who deserves nothing but celebration moving forward, Jim Ross put over the news that Paul Heyman, his former commentary partner, was going to be joining him in the Hall of Fame next month.
While Heyman wasn't always the most popular performer in the back due to his wrestling smarts, Ross reveals how he helped him to find his footing in WWE and developed him into an all-timer.
“Oh yeah, there’s nobody going to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, past or present, that’s more deserving than Paul Heyman. I saw this brash, young manager that the booking committee did not want to work with on a regular basis because he was very smart, smarter than most of them, and very demanding, so, my idea was, ‘Well if you guys aren’t gonna use this kid, I’ll use him on the broadcast’ so it’s my idea to make him a broadcaster to start with and he’s never let me down or anybody else down that he’s worked for in that regard so, he brought the best out of me,” Jim Ross revealed via WrestleTalk.
“Without question, he brought the best out of me. He knew how to piss me off, he knew how to manage it… He was great, he was great. People really legitimately believed that Heyman and I hated each other. They legitimately believed that we hated each other, and nothing could be farther from the truth, I’m happy to say.
“So I’m very happy for Paul, I’m proud of him. Although I won’t be able to be involved in his Hall of Fame day, I will certainly be watching in earnest and I’m just proud for him. It’s nobody quite like him, ever. Now or then or forever. So, good for Paul. Good dude, talented as hell, and has been talented through multiple generations and multiple incarnations. So I’m happy for him to say the very least. He’s very well-deserving and I don’t know who else is going in the Hall of Fame this year but nobody that’s gonna go in is more deserving than Paul Heyman.”
Welp, there you go, folks; JR surprisingly has a more involved part in Heyman's wrestling history that many fans may have been aware of, and now they will live on forever as two of the best to ever do it in The Fed. Even if Ross won't be present for the event as an AEW contracted talent, the accomplishment is still impressive all the same.