There is one AEW star and one AEW alone who is taking part in the G1 Climax this year: Eddie Kingston.

That's right, while Forbidden Door proved that AEW has multiple performers deserving of the moniker of the “best wrestler in the world,” with Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega turning in all-time great performances that will be remembered by fans of both AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling forever, it's the “Mad King” who will be representing Tony Khan's company later this summer when the G1 officially kicks off on July 15th.

But when all of the brackets are filled out, and a new winner is crowned, assuming Kazuchika Okada doesn't secure the W for the third-straight year, Bully Ray believes Khan should welcome Kingston back stateside with an absolutely massive push, as, according to the WWE Hall of Famer on Busted Open Radio, he believes the Yonkers, New York native has a chance to become the promotion's version of Dusty Rhodes.

“So I had my phone in my hand last night, and I was about to tweet. And I was going to tweet directly at Tony Khan. I was going to do one of my dear Tony tweets. But I decided not to so I'll say it here. I hope in between producing the show last night and scrolling through social media that Tony took the time to take the headphones off and listen to the people when it came to Eddie Kingston. You had a boatload of talent out there last night. But 15,000 people were chanting for Eddie Kingston during that match. Eddie Kingston is your star, Tony Khan. Eddie Kingston is your star, Tony Khan. Eddie Kingston is your star, Tony Khan. The way he talks, the way he does the things he does. I don't care about his matches not being perfect. I don't care about Eddie Kingston walking like he has two broken ankles that never healed the right way because oh, by the way, I think he has two broken ankles that never healed the right way. I don't care that he has a belly. I don't care that he's pasty white. I don't care that he's unshaven. He's real. He's as real as it gets. If the Danielson's of the world, and the Omega's of the world are your pro wrestlers. And if the Jericho's of the world, and the OC's of the world and the Darby's of the world are your sports entertainers because they have gimmicks. Eddie's your credible guy,” Rey said via Wrestling News.

“Eddie's your Dusty and your Terry Funk. Eddie is the guy that when he talks you believe in more than anybody else. Eddie is the guy that comes across as middle-aged and crazy. There is nothing that Eddie has done, since he has come to AEW, that I don't believe in. Some of his stuff in the ring is a bit corny, because he tries to do that Japanese, like when they do the chops in the corner when they try to emulate that Japanese thing I can probably do without that. But that's just me. If Eddie honed and tightened his in-ring just a little bit — tiny, tiny bit. And he doesn't even have to do that, Dave, because she's so good when he talks. I believe that he genuinely does not like Claudio. I believe that he is conflicted when it comes to Moxley. I believe that he doesn't even want to share the same oxygen as Nick and Matt Jackson. This guy has me emotionally invested at all times. So Tony Khan, please start utilizing Eddie Kingston more. He is your blood and guts storyteller. He is your personal issue storyteller. He's a promo guy that everybody wants to get behind. And if you look at the relatability of a wrestler, a lot of your fan base can relate to an Eddie Kingston.”

Is Ray correct? Does Kingston have the potential to become the new “American Dream” or even Terry Funk 2.0 in AEW with the right babyface push? Only time will tell, but after being booked like a heel early on with his nameless faction featuring the Lucha Brothers and the Butcher and the Blade, Kingston effectively cemented himself as a forever babyface when he came out to save Mox at the end of Exploding Barbed Wire Death at Revolution 2021. If Khan puts his weight behind the plucky underdog, the sky might very well be the limit on Kingston's potential.

Bully Ray reveals the biggest obstacle in the way of Eddie Kingston.

While Bully Ray believes Eddie Kingston has all of the tools to become an all-time great babyface in AEW, one thing that could stand in his way, at least in the opinion of the former Dudley Boy, is the talent put across from him in the ring. Sure, working against Moxley is a grand idea, as the duo have years of history on AEW television and even more preceding the promotion's inception but to truly get Kingston over as a babyface, he needs a more traditional heel with no redeeming qualities at all to really form true contrast.

“One of the main problems that I see within AEW is you have babyfaces like an Eddie Kingston who need [and] feels that can breathe down their neck,” Ray said. “For Eddie to be truly truly effective, you need somebody to put Eddie Kingston in a corner, both verbally and physically. You need somebody that is going to be able to say things to Eddie, that is going to put him back in that dark place. That when his head finally drops because he hears things that truly bother him, that's when you can kick him when he's down. What was the old Roddy Piper saying about kicking a guy when he's down? I kick a guy when he's down because it's much easier or something like that. That's what a guy like Eddie needs. He needs super heel. They don't have super heels in AEW. Moxley is not a super heel.”

Did Ray go 2-0 on his Kingston opinions? Does Kingston need a “super heel” to put him in his place in order to truly shine? If so, there just so happens to be a smarmy, rich heel who also calls one of New York's five boroughs home and could use a new challenger moving forward. If anyone can unseat MJF as the AEW Champion, why not go super left field and give the honor to Kingston?