Nia on top?

When Nia Jax took the ring against Becky Lynch on RAW, she really has nothing to lose.

Sure, Lynch talked a big game, about her own legacy, about Jax's part in it, and about their forthcoming match set to take place at some point in the future, but the “Irresistible Force” didn't have to do anything to prove she's bigger, badder, or “Manlier” than the Grand Slam Champion – all she needed to do was stand her own and avoid sinking to Lynch's level and having a fight on her opponent's terms.

This resilience, which ended in Lynch begging her foe to punch her as Jax laughed in her face, captured the attention of WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, who gave the advantage from the segment firmly to Nia, who he feels is now up 1-0 in the feud much like Seth Rollins over CM Punk.

“It wound up being very good. After the [CM] Punk and Seth [Rollins] promo, I put up on social media, ‘Seth 1-0 Punk.' Meaning, I thought Seth got the better of Punk in that promo … And then, after the end of Nia and Becky, I put up, ‘Nia 1-0 Becky.' Because the way it ended with Becky saying, ‘Go ahead, hit me in the face. Punch me in the face. Here's my face; just lay one in on me.' And Nia pulls up short and goes, ‘Nah. You need it more than I do.' I loved that, because basically what she told Becky is, ‘B**ch, I made you famous, and I ain't making you famous again,' and walked away. I was like, ‘D*mn, I really like that.'”

Can Lynch overcome the odds – and her 0-1 deficit – and finally put Jax behind her? Or will the “Irresistible Force” best her once, former, and future foe once more, leading to a new era of dominance on RAW that even Rhea Ripley may struggle to overcome? Fans will have to keep tuning into RAW to find out.

Becky Lynch laid out her case against Nia Jax on RAW.

Speaking of Becky Lynch's promo on RAW, “The Man” decided to really lay into Nia Jax for her general unlikeability before vowing to finally secure a win over the formerly fired performer.

“Well, it may seem pretty to bring it up now, but d**nit I'm petty,” Becky Lynch told the RAW crowd. “And considering for the last nearly everybody that I have fought has tried to use this as a burn against me, I think it's time that we get to the root of the problem. Now, for the last five years, Nia and I have kept missing each other. I went on to main event WrestleMania, she went on to get double ACL surgery because Nia is a woman so unlikeable that even her own knees wouldn't stand up for her. Then I had a child, she got fired, but now it's 2023, I'm here, she's here, and I think that…”

Clearly annoyed with Lynch's line of questioning, Jax marched down to the ring and fired back.

“Well, I'm not fired anymore, Becky; I'm right here, in front of you, better than ever,” Nia Jax responded. “And, you know, that punch you just showed? That was a lucky swing; a lucky swing that almost ended your career; a lucky swing that I didn't even get all of. I'll tell you what, imagine if I had you right in front of me and I aimed and I punch you with my full force. You wouldn't even get up. And everybody's so mad that I broke Becky's face, but Becky, this is a contact sport, right? What else did you expect? ”

“No, see, I didn't expect anything less, and I don't even hold it against you, Nia,” Lynch said, “Because everybody knows that you are the most dangerous woman in this ring. Anybody who has stepped in here against you has been injured or hospitalized, broken bones, h*ll, you nearly ended a few careers.”

“And that's why people like you haven't stopped talking about me for the last two years that I've been gone,” Jax responded. “And so you know what's ironic? It's that the careers that I have ‘nearly ended,' you have me to thank for yours.”

Clearly upset, Lynch fired off her most vicious words yet, letting Jax know that she is really to finally reclaim her legacy once and for all.

“You see, this is what I actually do hold against you, and this is the narrative that I need to change because if it was just a broken face then these people would have check out and moved on as soon as the blood dried,” Lynch noted. “But it was about what that night represents, it is about ‘The Man' represents. It's about getting knocked down by whoever thinks they can get away with it, or by life, or by circumstances. It's about dusting yourself off, getting back up, and fighting like hell. Because that, that is what I've done my entire life, that's what I did that night, and that is what I have done ever since. But you, you, you, and your minions have spent years going around saying Becky Lynch ain't a main event star, but then I proved you wrong, and now all you do is say I'm a main event star because of you, and that lie. That is a lie that needs to end, and if I can't end that lie, then I need to end you.”

Unfortunately for Lynch, Jax wasn't having it, as no matter how much “The Man” wanted to get her goat, going so far as to beg for a punch moments later, she wasn't interested in a fight on that particular night in Cleveland.

“Oh I get it, you need me,” Jax noted. “You need to prove to everybody there that you are not just about that one moment. More importantly, you need to prove to yourself that your career wasn't some accident after I broke your face. Otherwise, I'll always be the woman who made ‘The Man.'”

When will this feud come to an end? Can WWE sustain it all the way to a singles match at the Royal Rumble, or will it instead seep into that match and force a singles match at the Elimination Chamber? Either way, it's going to be interesting.