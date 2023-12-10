While her run was far from prolific, Becky Lynch still earned incredible marks for her run in NXT from Shawn Michaels.

Since securing a role in NXT and especially since landing the head creative role in NXT, Shawn Michaels has pretty much seen, not to mention booked, it all.

He's booked Goldberg-esque unbeatable babyface champions, put over “outsiders” from the main roster, and has even overseen multiple controversies that were out of his control, most notably the firing of Mandy Rose and the subsequent desolation of Toxic Attraction, who went from being one of the hottest acts in NXT to a pair of mid-carders with no clear path to the main roster.

Discussing his most recent main roster success story, Becky Lynch's run with the NXT Women's Championship, on the NXT Deadline Press Conference, HBK celebrated “The Man” for her efforts in developmental, as she was as valuable on screen as behind the cameras.

“The biggest thing, it’s her serpent like nature that she brought. Becky Lynch is a huge star, she’s a WWE Superstar through and through,” Shawn Michaels said via Fightful. “She came down to NXT and made sure she wanted to lift up all the women, and NXT as a whole, down there,” Shawn Michaels said via Fightful. “For me, the humility in which she went about doing that was just off the charts and that’s what I appreciated so much about her doing it. At no time, did Becky carry herself in any other way other than a humble, unbelievably professional, class young lady. She did a great deal for us and it was good from a ratings standpoint. It was great professionally, just to get to work with. It was great creatively for us. Also, she did everything that she could to lift up our women’s division and to also continue to work with a number of the young ladies. She never once didn’t have time, whether it was getting in there physically or helping them verbally. That’s something that — again, people don’t have to do that, they choose to do that. The way she went about doing that was incredibly respectful to me.”

When Lynch signed on the dotted line to take her talents to NXT, it had as much to do with her legacy, finally becoming a Triple Crown Champion, as with ending the title reign of Tiffany Stratton or ushering in the era of Lyra Valkyria a few weeks later. Still, even if that was the desire, ushered in by a mistake on the mic by Stratton, doesn't mean it didn't have added benefits in the performance center either. If Lynch helped to teach members of the NXT roster how to be a pro, then that's just an added bonus.

Shawn Michaels discusses the new role of Ava in NXT.

Elsewhere on the NXT Deadline Press Conference, Shawn Michaels was asked about Ava, aka Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's daughter Simone, who has taken up an unofficial role as the “Heartbreak Kid's” assistant on NXT.

While Mr. Michaels didn't want to make it official one way or another regarding Ava's role, he's happy to see her growth all the same.

“Yeah, well, look, I got to say. Ava has been spending a lot of time, she comes and sees me a lot and brings me a lot of information about these matches and I got to tell you, I think she’s done a really great job,” Shawn Michaels told reports via Fightful. “I think we all know the Bloodline that Ava comes from, very astute in this business to say the least. She’s been incredibly helpful with assisting me with all of the stuff I have to do. I’ll say this, she is still part of the NXT roster, and a big part of it and someone that we always love and enjoy having on NXT programming. She certainly seems to be helping me out a great deal, so I got to be honest, with her business acumen and her sort of real natural feel for this line of work, I can’t tell you how much I appreciate the assistance. Nothing would thrill me more than to take more off my hands in the future, but we’ll have to see how that goes.”

What does the future hold for Ava now that she's friend up from The Schism? Will she transition into a more managerial role in NXT? Jump up to SmackDown to work alongside Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns in The Bloodline? Go to RAW and hang out with her stony Uncle Jey? Either way, with WWE always courting The Rock for another Premium Live Event match, it's hard to imagine she'll be buried or sidelined in catering any time soon.