After making not one but two appearances for WWE so far in 2025, fans around the world – literally – are wondering what the future holds for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in a professional wrestling ring.

Were these appearances simply marriages of convenience, with the Board of Trustees members already in LA for the Golden Globes? Or does he have something a bit more pressing in mind, like an appearance in the 2025 Royal Rumble? Does Rocky want to be involved in the Road to WrestleMania like last year, leading to an eventual match at the “Showcase of the Immortals?” Or would this year's appearance, if it happens at all, be more of a smile-and-wave promo situation instead of a full-on in-ring contest?

Discussing why The Rock is or isn't going to appear on the show with his 83 Weeks cohost Conrad Thompson, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff revealed why he believes Johnson is a lock to appear at the show in April, as moving the needle even a little bit could lead to a major financial windfall for the company, of which he is a major shareholder.

“The guy just bought almost 100,000 shares of TKO stock. You think he’s not gonna try to move a needle any time he’s got the opportunity? I don’t think so. I think he loves this. I think it’s good Dwayne Johnson the actor. There’s no downside,” Bischoff declared via Fightful.

“Now, if he’s got a movie project and he’s contractually not able to participate in WrestleMania, I get that. That’s business. But unless that’s the case, I wouldn’t be so quick to write anything off at this point. I think the level of storytelling and the confidence in the creative approach, lot of little Easter eggs that I saw, or perhaps I wanted to see, which is kind of fun. You can read so much into it. That’s one of the things that makes wrestling so much fun, as compared to other forms of entertainment. When it’s done well, it’s very unpredictable, and surprises, and plot twists and the little Easter eggs. There’s so much out there right now that I would manage my expectations and enjoy the ride because I think anything’s possible at this point. I think they’ve got the creative horsepower to pull just about anything off.”

You know, while Bischoff has some opinions that are outside of the modern mainstream wrestling consciousness, this open is actually incredibly spot on: if an appearance by The Rock can even just sell a thousand more tickets or get a few thousand more fans to tune into the show on Peacock, why wouldn't he do it? A rise in stock prices only makes him more money in the long run, and considering he can put his finger on the scales in a way few other investors could legally dream of, there really is no downside to flying out to Las Vegas, doing whatever he's allowed to do based on pre-existing movie contracts, and then riding that success to the bank, where he will see an even grander return? Makes sense to me.