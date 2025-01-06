The 2025 Golden Globes ceremony has now come and gone. Was former Golden Globe nominee Timothée Chalamet a Golden Globe winner for playing Bob Dylan? Who won the new box office award?

Stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the 2025 Golden Globes ceremony, which took place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California. It was a star-studded event as usual.

Who won the 2025 Golden Globes?

Below is the full list of winners from the 2025 Golden Globes ceremony. Note: Winners are bolded.

Best Motion Picture (Drama)

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Emilia Pérez

Anora

Challengers

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)

Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)

Daniel Craig (Queer)

Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)

Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)

Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here)

Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl)

Angelina Jolie (Maria)

Nicole Kidman (Babygirl)

Tilda Swinton (The Room Next Door)

Kate Winslet (Lee)

Best Television Series (Drama)

Shōgun

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

The Diplomat

Squid Game

Slow Horses

The Day of the Jackal

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama)

Anna Sawai (Shōgun)

Kathy Bates (Matlock)

Emma D'Arcy (House of the Dragon)

Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)

Keira Knightley (Black Doves)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Best Television Series (Comedy or Musical)

Hacks

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle and Eric Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Wicked

Alien: Romulus

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Deadpool & Wolverine

Gladiator II

Inside Out 2

Twisters

The Wild Robot

Best Original Song (Motion Picture)

“El Mal” (from Emilia Pérez)

“Beautiful That Way” (from The Last Showgirl)

“Compress/Repress” (from Challengers)

“Forbidden Road (from Better Man)

“Kiss the Sky” (from The Wild Robot)

Mi Camino (from Emilia Pérez)

Best Original Score (Motion Picture)

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (Challengers)

Volker Bertelmann (Conclave)

Daniel Blumberg (The Brutalist)

Kris Bowers (The Wild Robot)

Clément Ducol, Camille (Emilia Pérez)

Hans Zimmer (Dune: Part Two)

Best Director (Motion Picture)

Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)

Jacques Audiard (Elimia Pérez)

Sean Baker (Anora)

Edward Berger (Conclave)

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

Payal Kapadia (All We Imagine as Light)

Best Motion Picture (Animated)

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Sebastian Stan (A Different Man)

Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)

Hugh Grant (Heretic)

Gabriel LaBelle (Saturday Night)

Jesse Plemons (Kinds of Kindness)

Glen Powell (Hit Man)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)

Demi Moore (The Substance)

Amy Adams (Nightbitch)

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)

Karla Sofïa Gascón (Emilia Pérez)

Zendaya (Challengers)

Mikey Madison (Anora)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)

Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)

Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)

Sofia Vergara (Griselda)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)

Kate Winslet (The Regime)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Colin Farrell (The Penguin)

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)

Kevin Kline (Disclaimer)

Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)

Ewan McGregor (A Gentleman in Moscow)

Andrew Scott (Ripley)

Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language)

Emilia Pérez

All We Imagine as Light

The Girl with the Needle

I'm Still Here

The Seed of a Sacred Fig

Vermiglio

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Ali Wong (Single Lady)

Jamie Foxx (What Had Happened Was)

Nikki Glaser (SOmeday You'll Die)

Seth Meyers (Dad Man Walking)

Adam Sandler (Love You)

Ramy Youssef (More Feelings)

Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)

Peter Straughan (Conclave)

Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)

Sean Baker (Anora)

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastwold (The Brutalist)

Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)

Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

Ted Danson (A Man on the Insider)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Segal (Shrinking)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Television Series

Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun)

Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)

Harrison Ford (Shrinking)

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)

Diego Luna (La Maquina)

Ebon Moss -Bachrach (The Bear)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Television Series

Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)

Liza Colon-Zayas (The Bear)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Dakota Fanning (Ripley)

Alison Janney (The Diplomat)

Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama)

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun)

Donald Glover (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)

Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Eddie Redmayne (The Day of the Jackal)

Billy Bob Thorton (Landman)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Yura Borisov (Anora)

Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)

Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)

Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)

Denzel Washington (Gladiator II)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture