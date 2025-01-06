The 2025 Golden Globes ceremony has now come and gone. Was former Golden Globe nominee Timothée Chalamet a Golden Globe winner for playing Bob Dylan? Who won the new box office award?
Stand-up comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the 2025 Golden Globes ceremony, which took place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California. It was a star-studded event as usual.
Who won the 2025 Golden Globes?
Below is the full list of winners from the 2025 Golden Globes ceremony. Note: Winners are bolded.
Best Motion Picture (Drama)
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Nickel Boys
- September 5
Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)
- Emilia Pérez
- Anora
- Challengers
- A Real Pain
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama)
- Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)
- Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)
- Daniel Craig (Queer)
- Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
- Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama)
- Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here)
- Pamela Anderson (The Last Showgirl)
- Angelina Jolie (Maria)
- Nicole Kidman (Babygirl)
- Tilda Swinton (The Room Next Door)
- Kate Winslet (Lee)
Best Television Series (Drama)
- Shōgun
- Mr. and Mrs. Smith
- The Diplomat
- Squid Game
- Slow Horses
- The Day of the Jackal
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama)
- Anna Sawai (Shōgun)
- Kathy Bates (Matlock)
- Emma D'Arcy (House of the Dragon)
- Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)
- Keira Knightley (Black Doves)
- Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
Best Television Series (Comedy or Musical)
- Hacks
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- The Gentlemen
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Baby Reindeer
- Disclaimer
- Monsters: The Lyle and Eric Menendez Story
- The Penguin
- Ripley
- True Detective: Night Country
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
- Wicked
- Alien: Romulus
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Gladiator II
- Inside Out 2
- Twisters
- The Wild Robot
Best Original Song (Motion Picture)
- “El Mal” (from Emilia Pérez)
- “Beautiful That Way” (from The Last Showgirl)
- “Compress/Repress” (from Challengers)
- “Forbidden Road (from Better Man)
- “Kiss the Sky” (from The Wild Robot)
- Mi Camino (from Emilia Pérez)
Best Original Score (Motion Picture)
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (Challengers)
- Volker Bertelmann (Conclave)
- Daniel Blumberg (The Brutalist)
- Kris Bowers (The Wild Robot)
- Clément Ducol, Camille (Emilia Pérez)
- Hans Zimmer (Dune: Part Two)
Best Director (Motion Picture)
- Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)
- Jacques Audiard (Elimia Pérez)
- Sean Baker (Anora)
- Edward Berger (Conclave)
- Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)
- Payal Kapadia (All We Imagine as Light)
Best Motion Picture (Animated)
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Moana 2
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)
- Sebastian Stan (A Different Man)
- Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)
- Hugh Grant (Heretic)
- Gabriel LaBelle (Saturday Night)
- Jesse Plemons (Kinds of Kindness)
- Glen Powell (Hit Man)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy)
- Demi Moore (The Substance)
- Amy Adams (Nightbitch)
- Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
- Karla Sofïa Gascón (Emilia Pérez)
- Zendaya (Challengers)
- Mikey Madison (Anora)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)
- Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer)
- Cristin Milioti (The Penguin)
- Sofia Vergara (Griselda)
- Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
- Kate Winslet (The Regime)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Colin Farrell (The Penguin)
- Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer)
- Kevin Kline (Disclaimer)
- Cooper Koch (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)
- Ewan McGregor (A Gentleman in Moscow)
- Andrew Scott (Ripley)
Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language)
- Emilia Pérez
- All We Imagine as Light
- The Girl with the Needle
- I'm Still Here
- The Seed of a Sacred Fig
- Vermiglio
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
- Ali Wong (Single Lady)
- Jamie Foxx (What Had Happened Was)
- Nikki Glaser (SOmeday You'll Die)
- Seth Meyers (Dad Man Walking)
- Adam Sandler (Love You)
- Ramy Youssef (More Feelings)
Best Screenplay (Motion Picture)
- Peter Straughan (Conclave)
- Jacques Audiard (Emilia Pérez)
- Sean Baker (Anora)
- Brady Corbet, Mona Fastwold (The Brutalist)
- Jesse Eisenberg (A Real Pain)
- Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy)
- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
- Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
- Ted Danson (A Man on the Insider)
- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jason Segal (Shrinking)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Television Series
- Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun)
- Javier Bardem (Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story)
- Harrison Ford (Shrinking)
- Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)
- Diego Luna (La Maquina)
- Ebon Moss -Bachrach (The Bear)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Television Series
- Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)
- Liza Colon-Zayas (The Bear)
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
- Dakota Fanning (Ripley)
- Alison Janney (The Diplomat)
- Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series (Drama)
- Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun)
- Donald Glover (Mr. and Mrs. Smith)
- Jake Gyllenhaal (Presumed Innocent)
- Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
- Eddie Redmayne (The Day of the Jackal)
- Billy Bob Thorton (Landman)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
- Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)
- Yura Borisov (Anora)
- Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)
- Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)
- Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)
- Denzel Washington (Gladiator II)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy)
- Jean Smart (Hacks)
- Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
- Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
- Kathryn Hahn (Agatha All Along)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)
- Ariana Grande (Wicked)
- Selena Gomez (Emilia Pérez)
- Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)
- Margaret Qualley (The Substance)
- Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)