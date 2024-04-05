When news broke that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was going to make an appearance at the WWE World at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, it seemed like an awesome opportunity for fans to get to see the “Final Boss” up close and in person before he participates in a tag team matchup for the ages against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins alongside his cousin, Roman Reigns, across town at Lincoln Financial Field.
However, when The Rock decided to, shall we say, show up fashionably late, leaving fans waiting for hours to see “The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment,” it led to the South Philly faithful booing their former hero until he finally made an appearance at the cross-section of Arch Street and Broad.
Now, did Rocky apologize for his timing, letting fans know that he appreciated them showing up and waiting for him to appear? Nope, he trashed them with the oldest trick in the heel book, by going right at their local sports team's star player.
“What are you booing? Are you booing because The Rock was supposed to be here at 4 o'clock, is that what you're booing?” The Rock asked the crowd. “Are you sure you wanna know why The Rock was late? He was watching YouTube, watching Jalen Hurts lose in the playoffs again. You booed because it’s the truth. Now, The Rock has shown up, you’ve got greatness in front of you. You stand there, shut your mouth, and enjoy the ride that The Rock is taking you on.”
Goodness gracious, attacking Jalen Hurts, the most golden of boys in Philadelphia this side of Joel Embiid and Bryce Harper? All things considered, it's a good thing Johnson got out of there alive, as fans at the Linc probably would have started pelting him with D batteries like he was a poor-playing Doug Pederson for such slander. If The Rock was worried about being cheered in his first match back in the WWE Universe since squashing Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32, it's safe to say the boo-birds will be flying in the home of Philly's finest.
“The Rock was late because he was on YouTube watching highlights of Jalen Hurts losing in the playoffs again.” Savage 😂pic.twitter.com/Mgx7gdrJg5
— Dylan Powell (@PowellAnalytics) April 5, 2024
The Rock explains how Cody Rhodes ruined his babyface return.
While The Rock has consistently found ways to become more and more heelish with each passing week, from his 20-minute social media promos to his desire to make Cody Rhodes bleed whenever possible, it didn't have to be this way. No, as Dwayne Johnson pointed out in an interview with Will Cain on his namesake show, he wanted to return to WWE as a babyface in order to finally have a singles match against his cousin but had to change things up when fan outcry continued to demand that Rhodes should still get his rematch.
“The original plan was for me to come back as the babyface, the big babyface come back and face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship and put on here in Philadelphia, the biggest main event of all time. I believe the qualities of a good leader, not to say that I'm a good leader, but I believe the qualities of a good leader is one who has the ability to pivot, but also make sure that you listen to the people,” The Rock told Will Cain via Fightful.
“As I came back, I started to realize that while fans love the idea of The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, there was also this other storyline building that they had been invested in for a couple of years with a guy named Cody Rhodes, who, wrestling royalty, Dusty Rhodes is his dad. Dustin Rhodes is his brother. One or two things could have happened in that moment, and this happened in January. We could have either kept trucking through. I'm a director of the board. I got a little bit of influence here in the WWE. We could have kept trucking through. The thing that bugged me, I was in Hawaii, and I realized, man, there's a segment of fans here who are just disappointed. It hurt my heart to think that, well, I don't want to truck through and leave these fans disappointed. But not only that, we also got a guy in Cody Rhodes who's been working his a** off for years now. This is his story. Who, by the way, Cody, as we speak very openly here, could not be a better human being.”
Whoa, complementing Rhodes in an interview? What is this, some sort of reverse psychology to mess with his foe's head? Or is it that The Rock is generally considered a good guy who sings to sick kids, stars in action movies, and runs a spring football league who just so happens to have to fill the role of the cruelest heel imaginable in order to fill his spot in the Rhodes-Reigns storyline? Needless to say, there's a lot to ponder in these final hours before the “Showcase of the Immortals.”