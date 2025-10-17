Unfortunately, it may not be “all gas, no brakes” for WWE Superstar Jacob Fatu, who is the latest wrestler to be dealing with an injury.

Bodyslam reports (via Bleacher Report) that Fatu is dealing with a “non-wrestling-related injury” that could keep him out of WWE action “well into 2026.”

This is not good news for Fatu, who was on a tear earlier in 2025 before his injury. Now, he will have to wait until 2026 to get a chance to rebuild that momentum.

What was WWE's Jacob Fatu up to before his injury?

He has had a rocky last couple of months. Fatu lost a feud against Solo Sikoa and MFT (My Family Tree) over the United States Championship. However, he appeared to be turning a corner after helping Sami Zayn beat Sikoa for the United States Championship.

Article Continues Below

Fatu returned to WWE programming in late September 2025, seemingly starting a feud with Drew McIntyre. The feud never got a chance to get off the ground, and it appears they will have to wait until next year to resume it. They were set for a match on an upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown, but that is unlikely to be the case if the latest report is true.

He joined WWE in 2024 as part of Sikoa's Bloodline. Fatu was the enforcer of the group, and he got to mix it up with Roman Reigns and other top stars during this time.

In 2025, Fatu saw a meteoric rise. He would win the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41, and he would later turn babyface for the first time in WWE. He feuded with Sikoa, and his United States Championship reign would end at the hands of Sikoa at Night of Champions.

Before his WWE stint, Fatu had runs in Major League Wrestling (MLW) and New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW). He was a high-profile signing by WWE.