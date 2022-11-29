Chad Gable is a lot of things; he’s a WWE lifer who has been working for the company for nine years, he’s an Olympian who represented the United States in 2012, and even runs his own wrestling school, The Alpha Academy, which currently only has one student, Otis, but the quality is more important than quantity, as they say. In the ring, Gable is fantastic, a pro’s pro who did more with the “Shorty G” character than nearly any other performer could, and on the mic, he can get under a crowd’s skin better than just about anyone else.
But if there’s one thing Gable doesn’t like, it’s when people break the rules.
That’s right, while he’s fine with having Otis give him some help if need be, but when The Street Profits decided to start their match early, before The Alpha Academy had enough time to properly warm up, was a big no-no, according to Gable, and, apparently, the WWE rulebook, as he detailed to Cathy Kelley backstage.
… what? That’s… what? You have to give it to Gable, when he gets his motor mouth rolling, even he doesn’t know what he’s going to say.
EXCLUSIVE: @WWEGable would like to be known as "The Absorber" from now on, please. ✌️ Ahhhthankyewwww. ✌️#WWERawpic.twitter.com/n9MtowZ80z
— WWE (@WWE) November 29, 2022