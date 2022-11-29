Published November 29, 2022

By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

Chad Gable is a lot of things; he’s a WWE lifer who has been working for the company for nine years, he’s an Olympian who represented the United States in 2012, and even runs his own wrestling school, The Alpha Academy, which currently only has one student, Otis, but the quality is more important than quantity, as they say. In the ring, Gable is fantastic, a pro’s pro who did more with the “Shorty G” character than nearly any other performer could, and on the mic, he can get under a crowd’s skin better than just about anyone else.

But if there’s one thing Gable doesn’t like, it’s when people break the rules.

That’s right, while he’s fine with having Otis give him some help if need be, but when The Street Profits decided to start their match early, before The Alpha Academy had enough time to properly warm up, was a big no-no, according to Gable, and, apparently, the WWE rulebook, as he detailed to Cathy Kelley backstage.

“Lost? Lost what? Lost track of time?” Gable said. “That’s what you meant to say? Because that’s what happened. Because before I knew it, they’re already in the ring singing their stupid song, the crowd’s out there doing their stupid dance, Otis didn’t even have time to get ready properly, the man didn’t even have a chance to get his shirt off and show that big beefy body we’ve been working on, okay? Do you think that’s the way I like to conduct business? Look at the man. We trained straight through Thanksgiving. He’s fed, he’s ready to compete, but they didn’t give us a chance, all right? Now I’m gonna take this up with the proper authorities, I’m gonna take this up with the office, because I’m the only one that’s read the rule book, that has interpreted the rule book, and that has absorbed the rule book, so I know what it’s like to need time to warm up, to get ready, and to prepare without being put in danger like we both were tonight, okay? Just call me “The Absorber” from now on. That’s my new name, alright? Thank you!”

… what? That’s… what? You have to give it to Gable, when he gets his motor mouth rolling, even he doesn’t know what he’s going to say.