Though Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens haven't defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships since July 17th due to injuries, they may already have new challengers lined up for when they return in the Good Brothers, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, who, if you can believe it, haven't had a shot at the titles since all the way back in August of 2019, well before they were released from their contracts due to “budget cuts” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stopping by Out Of Character with Ryan Satin to talk all things professional wrestling both before and after the Good Brothers left and returned to WWE, Anderson noted that, after working live events with Zayn and Owens in the United Kingdom, they are “itching” to get a shot at the champs.

“Itching, itching, you know, we were on the live events in Dublin, Ireland, where the crowd was just insane, the reactions were unreal,” Karl Anderson told Ryan Satin. “And, you know, like I said, you know what we did, we were gone from WWE for a couple of years and to come back and see where Kevin and Sami were and where they are now, especially with the crowd and they've main evented WrestleMania and the way their characters are built, it's cool to see the reactions in front of the WWE Universe and yeah, to get in there with those guys now, especially now would be, yeah, that's what we want.”

When Satin noted that the Good Brothers have been back in WWE for roughly a year, “Bright Lights” agreed, before noting that when you're on the road as often as WWE Superstars are, time has a way of moving along at a very fast clip.

“It's been close to a year man, yeah, that's how crazy, that's how fast life goes but also this schedule, like, weekly, weekly, weekly, RAW, SmackDown, and especially with you cover and everything it's got to go,” Anderson added. “It's just next thing you know it's next week, it's next week, it's next week, then when you're on the road you can't wait to get home, and you can't wait to get home and next thing you know, it's a year and the next thing you know, your kids don't event want to watch you in Puerto Rico. Kids don't even care that you got a W in Puerto Rico.”

While it's unfortunate to hear that KA's kids aren't super into watching all of his matches, getting the Good Brothers in the ring with Zayn and Owens would be incredibly interesting to watch, as the four men not only have a history of wrestling each other in the WWE Universe, but outside of it too.

Karl Anderson explains how the Good Brothers got over their anger with WWE.

A few moments later on Out Of Character, Ryan Satin noted that he never thought he'd see Karl Anderson back on his podcast because of how angry he and his tag team partner Luke Gallows felt when they were released from WWE a few years back.

“Well, when we were released by the WWE in April 2020, I think it caught us by surprise. So being an emotional and fiery person that wants the best out of his profession, there were feelings of angst and anger about it. I wasn’t sure that we’d come back either, and so that’s why we made sure for those two years that we were gone, we hit it hard, and we didn’t take any breaks. I was almost busier than a lot of people in the industry for those couple of years,” Anderson said.

“Feels like as the more that we were gone, the more we started feeling like some conversations started happening. Then some of the angst goes away and you start to realize that may have been the passion we have inside of us anyway just to be the best. Next thing you know, it’s two years later after being released, and it was just time.”

When the Good Brothers' contracts came up in Impact, Anderson and Gallows got back into conversation with Triple H and company, and before too long, they were working in WWE once more, back by AJ Styles' side as if they never left. How did Anderson get over his – totally understandable – issues to get everyone back in the money? Well, because sometimes, you have to be the bigger person and get over your issues for your own benefit.

“Sometimes you gotta man up, and maybe I said some things, absolutely said some things that were said out of passion. When you’re angry or worked up about something, you’re gonna say what you feel and say what might be right or might not be right. But who knows what was going on behind the scenes at that time. Who knows what’s going on behind the scenes now sometimes? I don’t know all of that stuff. Who knows who was calling the shots at that point in 2020. I’m just glad that we’re able to work it out, fix it, just be men and move on.”