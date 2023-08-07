After three years of build-up, The Bloodline finally came to an end at SummerSlam, when Jey Uso finished the job Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes began over the last year.

… just kidding, Roman Reigns won the match, as he always does, and after hearing Paul Heyman declare that The Bloodline storyline is only in the “bottom of the third,” it doesn't sound like WWE will be winding this one down any time soon.

Discussing his small but important part in The Bloodline storyline in an all-encompassing interview with Ariel Helwani, KO noted that, while he may not be the key cog in the Anoa'i family's story, he's proud of his match with Sami Zayn and The Usos at WrestleMania 39.

“I don’t feel responsible for any of it … it was a tiny little part,” Kevin Owens said via 411 Mania. “I just happened to have a 20-year story with Sami already. Sami and The Usos made that story, but I was just coming in and out here and there. I was always the obvious choice to finish up that part of the story … the credit goes to those guys. I obviously wanted it to be us [main eventing] because I felt like our story deserved it 100 percent. Sami and The Usos deserved that, and I’m so glad it worked out. Save for Roman, maybe in the past two years and everything he’s been doing with the title … I think I’ve had the best run out of anybody, and I feel very lucky to be – just be there, and I’m so grateful for it all.”

While KO was never going to be the man who unseated Roman Reigns as the “Tribal Chief,” his championship win over The Usos alongside the “Underdog from the Underground” was arguably the inflection point in The Bloodline that saw the faction start to fall apart and enter into this new chapter that is suddenly wide open following Jey Uso's loss at SummerSlam va a seeming betrayal from his brother Jimmy. When the book is eventually written on the faction, this will be a key chapter in that storyline.

Kevin Owens reflects on his past and potential future in the WWE Universe.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Elsewhere in his interview with Ariel Helwani, Kevin Owens was asked about his decision to re-sign with WWE and where he sees his career going in the future.

While KO was a bit cheeky about how close he came to signing elsewhere – read: AEW – in the end, he opted to return for more reasons than simply in-ring opportunities.

“I can't say I was close, but I don't think I wasn't close either. I was really open to anything because I didn't know anything. I had no idea how badly they wanted me to stay here. I had no idea what was possible elsewhere. I had no clue. Honestly, none of the talks went very far because once it was time to talk to Vince [Vince McMahon], he made it clear he wanted me to stay. I felt like I wasn't done here. Not even career-wise, there's also a whole side to this place that people don't see, and people don't know where we have a really incredible crew. Not the wrestlers, obviously everybody I wrestle with, I have a lot of close friends, but the production crew and people behind the scenes. They are really amazing people,” Owens said via Fightful.

“At the time, I remember, ‘I can't imagine leaving and not seeing these people every week.' The other wrestlers, I'm probably going to run into down the road. Through the independents the last 20 years, there are guys I haven't seen in ten years, but I'm still friends with them somehow through the bond in wrestling. For crew people, it's different. I probably ever won't get back in touch with one of our sound guys because it's different, it's different relationship. I just see them at work. Even though I just see them at work, I know them personally, I care about them, and we have a relationship. I couldn't imagine leaving any of these people behind and never seeing them again. Part of me always felt, ‘I don't think I can leave,' but I could if it was better for me and family, whatever it is. It became pretty clear, pretty quick, that wasn't going to be the case. I was happy to stay, I'm happy to be here, and I still get to see all those people every week, which is probably the best part. The people behind the scenes make this place very special, and they'll never get their flowers. I try to give it as much as I can. They're a very special crew, very special beings.”

When externally evaluating a professional wrestler's career, fans often think about championship opportunities, dream matches, and general in-ring effort, but few consider the behind-the-scenes friendships that exist at any company, be it professional wrestling or working at a movie theater. If KO loves his friend behind the scenes and wants to keep that alive after a decade together in the WWE Universe, then that should definitely weigh into his future.