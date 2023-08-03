Though Kevin Owens only signed with WWE in 2014, the “Prizefighter” has been on an absolute tear, wrestling 897 matches across NXT, RAW, SmackDown, house shows, and Premium Live Events while spending 683 days as a title around his waist, 188 with the Universal Champion, 143 with the NXT Championship, 132 with the Intercontinental Championship, 96 with the United States Championship, and 124 days and counting with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship belts alongside life-long best friend, Sami Zayn.

Though Owens himself has noted that he's not sure how much longer the wheels can stay on the proverbial train, when he looks back on his time in WWE when it's over and done, he will see a career loaded with dream matches and incredible moments.

But which is KO's favorite? Fortunately, fans now know the answer to that question, as Jan Murphy from the Toronto Sun asked the Montreal native that very question and was treated to a pretty definitive answer that shouldn't come as too big of a surprise to fans in the know.

“I talk about those moments a lot because I get asked about them a lot,” Kevin Owens said. “And every single time I say the same thing, and it sounds kind of redundant, but I just can’t put that into words what those two nights meant to me, the ‘Stone Cold' one especially. As far as saying that Sami and I would win our first WWE tag team titles in the main event of WrestleMania, I guess that was still somewhat of a fleeting possibility through the years, but ‘Stone Cold' coming back after 19 years, nobody would have called that. I feel like there is a threshold or something like that where once somebody’s been retired for long enough, you think, ‘OK, they’re really never coming back.' I think 19 years is well past that point.”Asked what was so special about wrestling Austin after nearly two decades away from the ring, Owens noted that the mere fact that it happened was special, with the match being very entertaining nothing more than a cherry on top of an incredible evening. “He did it,” Owens. “He did it, and he killed it, and I was, somehow, some way, lucky enough to be the one he did it with. I don’t know what I did to get there, and I don’t know what I did to deserve that, but I’m very happy it was me, and I’m just so grateful I got to do that with my family in the crowd, and I got to share that with them and everybody in that stadium. As special as that moment was for the people watching it, it was special for me, a diehard Stone Cold fan my entire life. He was my favorite.”After dozens and dozens of performers attempted to become the next “Stone Cold” over the years, KO actually got to wrestle the genuine article at the biggest show of the year in what may turn out to be Austin's final professional match ever. “To have been in the ring with Stone Cold Steve Austin,” Owens concluded, “to get to wrestle ‘Stone Cold' in the main event of WrestleMania, when I just put into perspective what these people meant to me to get to today and get to see them, that I get to do this with them and like I said, Stone Cold, 19 years after his last match, back in the ring with me: How do you put that into words?”

Kevin Owens reveals the one show he still regrets not wrestling on.

While Kevin Owens has arguably the biggest feather in his cap of any active wrestler in the WWE Universe, as there isn't a member of the active roster with a match against “Stone Cold” Steve Austin on their resume, there is one show he regrets not working to this day, and it actually came this year: Elimination Chamber 2023.

“I wasn't on that show, and that hurt,” Owens said. “I've got to be honest with you … a sold-out pay-per-view in my hometown. To be quite honest, I think I was pretty instrumental in bringing it there because right after we did RAW and Smackdown (in Montreal), I kept telling them we need a pay-per-view there, we need a pay-per-view there and they finally do it, and I’m not even on the show. That sucked,” Owens said.”I'm not going to mince my words, that sucked, and I was upset about it. But what can you do? I did get to show up in the end there a little bit, but by that point, it was nothing, it was meaningless. But to see Sami get that moment, to see Sami get that reaction, to see Sami get something he deserved for so long, that really made that a lot easier to swallow. And it’s all a credit to him.”

Though KO technically did appear at the Elimination Chamber, providing Sami Zayn with the save when he needed it most, it's clear KO still wishes he had a match of his own, as this isn't the first time he's brought it up.