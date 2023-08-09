After almost six months away, Kofi Kingston officially made his return to the ring on the August 7th edition of RAW, when he and long-time New Day tag team partner Xavier Woods answered the Viking Raiders' open challenge and bested their former rivals once and for all… at least for now.

Asked about how it felt to return to the ring after an extended time away in a special guest appearance on The Bump, Kingston noted that, after watching the WWE Universe fall into a period of uncertainty, he's ready to right the tag team division with the “power of positivity.”

“It felt incredible, it felt amazing,” Kingston said via Fightful. “It was weird. So when me and Woods walked into the building, we both got this like anxiety, just walking in and being back into the fold. I have never been out of action for as long as I was. I think it was almost five months to the day. I think I got hurt on March 3. Then I had my surgery on 3/16. I’ve just not been out for that long. So it was a little bit strange, to be back in the fold and in the locker room. Of course, everything, it’s always business as usual. The world goes on when you’re not there, you know what I mean, in terms of WWE. But it felt good. It felt good to be just back home. So yeah, definitely excited to be back. Myself and Woods, we are looking forward to re-infecting the WWE Universe with the power of positivity.”

Asked if he experienced any ring rust in his return to action, Kingston replied no, suggesting that for him, wrestling again was just like riding a bike.

“Honestly, it was like riding a bike, to be honest,” Kingston said. “Just having been away from the ring for that long, you always have this question in the back of your mind, like, ‘Am I gonna forget how to do this? Are the people gonna forget who I am?’ Especially with my ankle injury, am I still gonna be able to do what I do? Am I still gonna be able to move around well out there? But fortunately, the WWE Universe has a way of just making all the pain and everything go away. As soon as you walk through those curtains, you don’t feel anything pain-wise. There’s such a rush of adrenaline, and you go out there, and you do what you do. So that’s what we did. It was fantastic, it was incredible.”

Whoa, riding a bike, huh? Was it a bicycle built for two? It's clear Kingston has bicycles on his mind during his WWE return, and fans should be all about it, as any Kingston on weekly television is positively fantastic.

Booker T: Big E's injury is a cautionary tale for Kofi Kingston, the WWE Universe.

While Kofi Kingston is officially back in the WWE Universe and ready to share the power of positivity alongside Xavier Woods under the New Day moniker, the third member of the faction, Big E, has not been so lucky in getting cleared to return to the ring, as the former WWE Champion has been warned that he may never return to the ring after suffering a broken neck via a Ridge Rolland suplex in early 2022.

Discussing this potentially life-changing injury on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T noted that Big E's injury should be viewed as a “cautionary tale” for any performer who gets in the ring, from Kingston and Woods all the way down to indie workers doing the job for a hot dog and a handshake.

“It's a life-changing moment. One spot in the ring there changed the whole name of the game. And the thing is, I'm sad to hear it, I must say that. I really like Big E. He's one of the guys I always thought was really, really cool,” Booker said via Wrestling Inc.

“That's why I hate to see something like this happen. But it's a cautionary tale, at the same time, to a lot of these young guys, as far as going out there and throwing caution to the wind, sometimes when you don't need to. And I don't want to be sitting here, blaming him or anything for anything that he did… But what I am saying, for the next guy, for the next Big E, think about that, and hopefully somebody can learn from it.”

Was Big E's injury a freak accident? In a way, yes, in a way, no, as Holland executed his suplex in question from a very unsafe angle, but that move has been used by performers around the world millions of times without breaking anyone's neck. Still, as so many performers will lament, it's rarely the big moves that cause an injury but instead a run-of-the-mill suplex on a random episode of SmackDown that can change someone's life forever.