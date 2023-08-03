While Xavier Woods is most well known across the WWE Universe for being a member of one of the greatest trios of all time, the New Day, he's technically assembled a second family that is just as prolific across the promotion's digital footprint, even if it doesn't always get the same level of notoriety: UpUpDownDown.

Initially launched in 2015, Woods – who goes by Austin Creed on the show – has built out a multi-faceted channel with hundreds of videos and dozens of frequent collaborators, including some who no longer work for WWE like Adam Cole, Claudio Castagnoli, and Tyler Breeze, who recently returned to the ring after being released from NXT during the pandemic.

But if Woods has his way, Breeze won't be gone for long, as the long-time New Day member went to the mat hard for Jushin Thunder Liger's lone WWE opponent, using their shared time on The Bump to advocate Paul “Triple H” Levesque to add one more contract to his roster.

“I do have something that I want to see before the end of this year,” Xavier Woods boldly declared on The Bump via Wrestling Inc. “I want to see Tyler Breeze back in a WWE ring. That's what I want to see. I want to see him on ‘Raw.' I want to see him on ‘SmackDown.' That's what I want. I'm going to say it right here. I'm going to say it loud and proud.”

Welp, you've got to hand it to Woods; he certainly isn't one to mince words when going to bat for his friend.

Though Breeze hasn't become a certified workhorse on the indies, as he's only wrestled one match since his final bout in NXT back in June of 2021, he does have a few more on the books over the forthcoming months and may eventually pick things up even further should he once again catch the wrestling bug stronger than ever. If that happens, Woods would like to see Breeze's return in WWE, as he's already under contract as a member of UpUpDownDown.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Xavier Woods reveals the next step in his WWE singles journey.

After spending the vast majority of his career as a tag team specialist, Xavier Woods has been trying his best to brand off into singles action in the hopes of no longer being the only member of New Day without a singles title win within the WWE Universe.

But which belt would Woods like to wrestle for? Does he have eyes for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Or how about Seth Rollins' WWE World Heavyweight Championship? Well, as it turns out, Woods doesn't want to take such a massive swing right out of the proverbial gates. No, much like so many performers before him, Woods wants to win a mid-card title first before building towards something bigger, and he even has the perfect title in mind to start off his journey, as he noted in an interview with Josh Martinez on Superstar Crossover.

“Specifically, I want the white leather Intercontinental Championship. I like a story. Me and Seth Rollins are the only ones to beat Roman, you know, up until Jey had pinned him. We don't talk about that, mind you, but that's fine. In my head, I feel like in order to climb that mountain and become World Champion one day, I need a US Championship run, I need an Intercontinental Championship run. I need to not only prove to everybody but more importantly, prove to myself that I can stand on my own, I can do this as a solo guy,” Woods said via Fightful.

“That doesn't mean that I need to break away from Kofi at all because what we do is we tell stories as a family thing. A lot of wrestling has stories of jealousy and backstabbery, ‘I want this leather and this metal. So I'm not friends with you anymore.' Bro, friendship is the most important thing on this planet to me. That's the only way that we survive. It's how we have societies and communities, and we grow as a human race, you know. So that's our focus is telling those stories in wrestling. Hopefully, at some point, we have the chance to tell that story through your boy.”

Despite a steady stream of in-ring successes with New Day, both Kofi Kingston and Big E branched off to win singles titles while still affiliated with their future Hall of Fame faction mates. Though Woods is picking a tricky time to pursue becoming a singles champion, as the top of the card is loaded with borderline unflappable champions – minus, of course, Austin Theory – that white Intercontinental Championship would look good around his waist, so hey, why not go for it and see what happens… once Gunther drops the strap, of course.