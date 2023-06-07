Though Kurt Angle hasn't wrestled a match since all the way back in 2019, when he was famously pinned by Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 – a fact the former King brought up during his return to NXT on Tuesday – every few months, someone either asks the “Olympic Hero” about the prospects of coming out of retirement for one final match or he floats the idea on his namesake podcast himself, usually in conjunction with conversations about the current crop of in-ring stars.

One of those stars who has been consistently linked to Angle as a potential opponent just so happens to be one of his biggest fans: Kenny Omega.

Discussing the prospects of Wrestling “The Best Bout Machine” in a WWE ring, Angle let it be known that he's a massive fan of what Omega brings to the table and that if they were to throw down, it would need to be a technical exhibition, not one built around high-flying or hardcore spots.

“One thing we wouldn't do, we're not going to have a Cage Match, we're not going to have a Hardcore Match,” Angle explained via Wrestling Inc. “What we're going to have is a technical wrestling match. I think Kenny and I can add value to that. That's our forte, and that's what we bring to the table. It would be like Bret Hart vs. Kurt Angle, I really believe that. Maybe a little different because Kenny's a bit more of a high-flyer, but for the most part, it would be almost the same.”

Fortunately for Angle, if he does decide to give fans one more match, it sounds like Omgea would not only be down to get in the ring but actually open to doing the job, as, according to “The Cleaner” himself on Twitter, he's simply a student of “The Best.”

“I don’t study myself when I want to learn, I study Kurt. He’s the best for a reason. I take the L – but it’d be a heck of match,” Omega wrote.



Will fans ever get to see Angle-Omega in a professional wrestling ring? Only time will tell, but if the “Olympic Hero” is healthy when his current WWE legends contract comes up, maybe he can squeeze in a quick AEW match before he cashes his next check from Titan Towers.

Kurt Angle names his two favorite WWE opponents.

Turning his attention to the past, instead of a future bout that may or may not ever actually hit the books, Angle discussed some of his favorite performers he actually got in the ring with during his run in WWE, which somehow only lasted from 1998-2006 if you count his time in developmental.

Angle, to his credit, had a wide and varied career, working with and against some of the biggest stars in professional wrestling regardless of the era. Still, in the most humble opinion of the “Olympic Hero” on his eponymous podcast, two feuds rise above the rest and sit as something truly special in his body of work: Brock Lesnar and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

“To be honest with you, it was my second favorite program, my first was with ‘Stone Cold.' But I really loved the angle that I had with Brock Lesnar, the program. You know, Brock is an incredible athlete. What he has been able to do in every sport that he plays, he is literally the best at everything that he does,” Angle said via TJR.

“Brock is so talented that if he joined the NBA right now, he’d probably make it. What he’s done, he went from the WWE to the NFL, and he would have made it if he spent another year there. But then he decided to quit, and then he went to MMA and became UFC Champion.

“Then he comes back to WWE, and becomes WWE Champion. I mean that kid is so talented, it doesn’t matter what he touches, whatever he touches is going to turn to gold, that’s how talented he is.”

Working at the top of the card as one of the true focal points of his era, Angle wrestled some of the best of the best WWE had to offer during one of the greatest era of its existence and lived to tell the tale about it, even if he's currently in the midst of completing a long list of surgeries to improve his quality of life as a result. Fortunately, Angle has a number of amazing matches and even better feuds to show for it, which will cement him as a wrestling legend forever.