By Matty Breisch · 4 min read

On the final Saturday in January, LA Knight will be taking part in a Mtn Dew Pitch Black match at WWE’s first “Premium Live Event” of the calendar year, the Royal Rumble. What, you may ask, is a Mtn Dew Pitch Black match? Well, WWE is keeping that under wraps, but one person who does have an idea what the contest entails is the “Megastar” himself, LA Knight, even if he doesn’t want to share it with the audience.

“I’ve been blindsided week after week, I still happen to be knocking on Bray Wyatt’s door,” Knight said in a video package. “And now where do we find ourselves? A Mtn Dew Pitch Black match? What does that sound like? I can’t help but hear ‘advantage: LA Knight.’ So I’m going to go ahead and say thank you Mtn Dew, thank you for the limited return of your Pitch Black flavor, the very inspiration for this match at the Royal Rumble, because now, you’ve allowed me the great opportunity to show Bray Wyatt has the shortest WWE return in history. One match in, one match out, never seen again. Quite frankly, Bray, I’ve heard enough about you, and I’ve heard enough of his little monsters. I can’t wait to get my hands on some Mtn Dew Pitch Black and turn the lights out on Bray Wyatt, because whose game is it? It’s LA Knight’s game, yeah.”

Now, for those who have been keeping up, this is a notable development for Knight, as he turned up on The Bump earlier in the week and was “in the dark” about what the match entails.

“Well, no pun intended, I’ve been kept in the dark, and who knows if that’s by design? I don’t know,” Knight. “But pitch black, I think as the weeks go by, hopefully we get an idea what that’s gonna be. But I can tell you this, with all of the malice, all of the feelings that I’ve had built up, just from the fact that you’re gonna abduct me and tie me up in some goofy basement or something like that, I got a lot to get out of my system. So whether it’s pitch black, daylight, I will off his on switch no matter which way we go.”

You know, even if the initial decision to give Wyatt’s first match in WWE since his re-hiring a corporate sponsor was met with some raised eyebrows from the fanbase, allowing Knight to cut promos for Mtn Dew with some editing gimmicks thrown in for good measure is actually a pretty fun idea, as if there’s one thing the “Megastar” lies to do, it’s talk, yeah.

LA Knight lets his feelings about Bray Wyatt fly on WWE SmackDown.

Catching up with Kayla Braxton after a very weird segment with Wyatt and Uncle Howdy, Knight was asked about how he feels about his forthcoming match at the Royal Rumble and “talked to” the Memphis crowd using a reference they would surely appreciate… at least until they didn’t.

“Let me talk to ya,” Knight began. “I found myself earlier today walking through Memphis and I thought to myself, ‘do I really feel the way I feel?’ Yeah, I feel d*mn good! Not because I’m in Memphis, nobody feels good about that – ah pipe down, Memphis – I feel good because Bray Wyatt’s plans all blew up in his face last week when he couldn’t keep his goons in line, gets dropped on his head for his trouble and now what do I have to do, just walk into Royal Rumble and kick around the remaining pieces? And at the end of the night, ain’t nobody talking about Bray Wyatt’s big return match, na na, everybody’s talking about one thing, with everybody saying LA Knight, yeah. Because at the Royal Rumble, when the lights go down, Bray Wyatt’s lights go out, and that’s not an insult, that’s a fact of life, yeah!”

“When the lights go down, Bray Wyatt’s lights go out,” huh? Now that is a tagline; while few fans really expect to see Knight leave the Pitch Black match with a win over Wyatt, as he’s one of the hottest names in professional wrestling period and should easily have the upper hand against the man known to the Impact Zone as Eli Drake, the presence of Uncle Howdy as a chaotic force that could theoretically side with either man could provide an interesting twist that truly makes the match a crapshoot without a clear winner.