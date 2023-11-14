WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is getting the biopic treatment.

Angle goes Hollywood

Appearing on the True Geordie podcast, Angle spoke about his non-WWE ventures. “What I do now is I dabble in movies,” he said. “I [have] got a movie coming up in January, I just did a movie last March.”

He then revealed that a biopic about his life is being made very soon. “I [have] got a movie we're doing about my life story, which we [will] start filming probably next year. [It] should be a pretty cool thing,” Angle revealed. “I'll be able to help out with it, be an advisor, which is kind of cool. So I'm looking forward to that.”

Kurt Angle is a retired WWE legend and former Olympic gold medalist. He made his WWE debut in 1998 and performed there until 2006. Angle would then jump to various promotions including TNA before returning to the WWE over a decade later in 2017.

His final match came against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Angle has not wrestled since but has occasionally appeared on WWE television since then.

A biopic is a great opportunity for the icon. Next month, A24 will release their a wrestling biopic, The Iron Claw. The film chronicles the life of the legendary Von Erich family. Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson star as Kevin, Kerry, and David Von Erich, respectively. Real-life wrestler and current AEW World Champion, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF), also stars and produced the film.

Now it's on to see who will play Kurt Angle in his biopic. Whoever it is will have to nail their portrayals and ankle locks.