Jeremy Allen White detailed his experience and difficulties involved with pro wrestling as part of his new biopic, The Iron Claw.

The extent of professional wrestling's demands on the body and mind can often catch those new to it, something Jeremy Allen White admits to from his experience working on The Iron Claw.

White spoke about his experience on the biographical drama and much more went into professional wrestling once the cast got inside the wrestling ring, according to Deadline. He admitted that the physical demands, alone, were exhausting enough, but what caught him by surprise was the thought process needed in constructing a match and how the moments “between the moves are more important to the audience.”

The actor specifically pointed to moments in training and filming when wrestling legend Chavo Guerrero, who served as one of the film's lead consultants, would tell the actors to fire up for a comeback while White and the others were still catching their breathe from another sequence.

(WATCH) Jeremy Allen White on what surprised him about the sport of wrestling while making #TheIronClaw pic.twitter.com/BBKvLVvs1C — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) November 9, 2023

His statements echo those of Zac Efron, who shared his own respect and admiration for pro wrestling thanks to the film. He admitted at the film's Texas premiere on Wednesday he did not grow up watching wrestling but has become fascinated with the sport thanks to the film and was excited to learn and watch more of it.

The Iron Claw follows the Von Erich family, the legendary wrestling family whose greatest period of success and tragedy came during the 1980s in the Texas-based World Class Championship Wrestling. Efron stars as Kevin Von Erich, the oldest and only surviving brother of the six sons born to Fritz Von Erich and Doris Smith. White plays Kerry Von Erich, the middle brother who experienced the most success in wrestling of the brothers, winning the NWA World Title and signing with the then-WWF, before his suicide in 1993 at the age of 33.

The Iron Claw is scheduled to release in theaters nationwide on December 22, 2023.