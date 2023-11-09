After almost a year away from the ring, Mandy Rose reveals her interest in returning to professional wrestling and working for AEW.

When WWE decided to unceremoniously take the title off of Mandy Rose after an incredible 413-day reign in NXT, announcing her release from the company shortly thereafter due to her use of the adult content platform Fantime, it felt like only a matter of time before the leader of Toxic Attraction popped up somewhere else.

On paper, it made sense, right? Though it was later disputed, at the time, it felt like WWE was preparing to call Rose, Gigi Dollin, and Jaycy Jayne up to the main roster after a full year and change of dominance and for the low-low price of her contract, some other promotion could benefit from their efforts, not to mention the hype surrounding her release.

And yet, roughly 11 months later, Rose remains decidedly unemployed, with her time split between working at her family's restaurant, continuing with her very successful subscription business, and discussing what it means to be an alpha with her fiance, Tino Sabbatelli, on their podcast, the Power Alpha Podcast.

So what gives? Is Rose, whose real name is Mandy Saccomanno, just finished with wrestling, quietly quitting the industry at 33? Or could a return be in order at some point in the not-too-distant future? Well, as it turns out, Rose discussed this very topic on IG Live and needless to say, it was very interesting indeed.

“I don't know when I'll be returning to the ring,” Mandy Rose said on Instagram via Fightful. “Not really sure if I'll be returning to the ring. Not really sure if I'm not going to be returning to the ring. It's really up in the air. I know it's not the best answer, but it's all I can say right now. I am enjoying my life, my freedom, my time. When you're wrestling and on the road, it takes a toll on you, and I have to be committed to that if I want to get back into it, so we'll see. I was on the road for like eight years and it was a blessing.”

Asked by her fans if she would consider wrestling somewhere else, be that AEW or the soon-to-be relaunched TNA, Rose wasn't sure but illuded that the ball is in their court, not hers.

“I don't know,” Rose said. “If the right phone calls comes around, maybe.”

Welp, there you go, if TK wants to add another “Outsider” to his stable with Saraya and Ruby Soho now that Toni Storm has become “Timeless,” all he has to do is make a call and come correct with his checkbook out. Whether that happens, however, remains to be seen, as it's pretty clear if Khan or any other promoter for that matter wanted to sign Rose at any point in the last six months, they would have been able to do so.

Mandy Rose doesn't currently have the itch to get back in the ring.

Stopping by Busted Open Radio to discuss, well, her post-wrestling career (?), Mandy Rose was asked if she still had the itch to get in the ring, to which she delivered a very interesting response for fans hopeful to see her back in the ring any time soon.

“To be honest, I haven't really got the itch yet. I'm actually a little surprised. I thought that I would get it, as we just said, coming up on almost a year, but I really haven't. I do miss certain things, don't get me wrong. I miss the camaraderie, I miss my friends over there. I speak to them a lot. I miss that adrenaline rush, of course. But the itch to get out there and wrestle, right now, I don't have it right now. I have to be honest,” Mandy Rose said via Fightful.

“My body's been feeling good. Thankfully, I wasn't a crazy high-flyer, and I didn't do a lot of crazy moves. I had no injuries my whole career, so I've been blessed in that aspect. My body's been feeling good. I still train five, six days a week. I'm still ready if I want to get right back in there. I like to stay ready. I don't like to get off my grind. My body's been feeling good.”

So what gives? Does Rose simply not want to wrestle anymore? Or has the right offer just never materialized, with AEW, TNA, or other promotions not viewing Rose in the same light as WWE did on the NXT brand? Either way, it sounds like fans won't be seeing Rose any time soon… unless, of course, this is all a ruse to make her surprise debut at a promotion all the more surprising.