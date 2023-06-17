When Mandy Rose was released from her WWE contract back in December of 2022, it looked like another wrestling promotion, be that AEW, Impact, or even an international promotion like Shimmer, was about to land a ready-made star capable of main-eventing television shows, garnering headlines, and ultimately shifting the dynamic of a women's division one way or another.

… except that didn't happen.

That's right, despite watching her non-compete clause, which was either 30 or 90 days, come to a close, Rose remained out of action, failing to land a new deal with any wrestling promotion and even avoiding a chance to show up at a show like WrestleCade where she could likely garner a very nice payday for a few minutes of action against another former WWE performer.

Well, as it turns out, this is by design, as, in an interview with The Ethan, Lou & Large Dave Show on I95 Rock, Rose noted that she isn't actively trying to get back in the ring at the moment, as she has a few other things going on in her life right now.

“I'm on a little bit of a different path now, I'm in a little transitional phase. I'm no longer with the WWE right now,” Rose said via Fightful. “Not to say that I won't wrestle in the future, I'm not really sure, but I'm taking a break right now and I'm focusing on my skincare line, my other brands, DaMandyz Donutz, helping out at my dad's deli, I have some plans in the works that I want to help out with them and do some things. My dad is pretty old school, so I want to revamp a little bit. I have some ideas. I'm really busy on my exclusive fan site, FanTime, I get to really engage with my fans. It's been awesome. I can't complain, it's been great.”

So what gives? Is Rose finished with wrestling entirely? Is she transitioning to another phase of her life that doesn't include taking bumps for a living and instead settling into a life of doing, well, something else? Fortunately, Rose was asked that question too, and her result was fascinating.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Wrestling isn't Mandy Rose's number-one concern at the moment.

Asked about her future in the professional wrestling ring and whether or not she may simply retire, Mandy Rose noted that she hasn't closed the door on wrestling just yet, as she had a ton of character development in NXT, but just isn't looking to do so at this very moment.

“It's hard to say right now because I am enjoying my time being home and being able to come up to New York and be with my family and hang out at my dad's deli and just have the time because our schedules are crazy (in wrestling),” Rose said. “I'm not going to say it's in my past, and I'll never go back to it, but I will say right now, I'm really enjoying the time and doing a lot of other things. Eventually, I want to start a family one day, and it's a little hard in the wrestling world. You can still do it. I don't know what the future brings. I don't want to say I'll never go back because it's an amazing sport, I love it, and the last year and a half, I really brought my character and put a lot of equity in my name, which I'm very grateful for.”

At 32, Rose is still relatively young in terms of professional wrestling, with current WWE World Champion Asuka a full decade older than the former leader of Toxic Attraction. If Rose wants to wrestle, she can all but certainly find a promotion willing to give her a shot, including potentially WWE, assuming she's stilling to stop posting on her FanTime page, which is the reason why she was fired in the first place. Then again, if Rose wants to start a family, focus on selling hoagies and donuts, and simply move along with her life, then who is to say she shouldn't? Rose initially came into the WWE Universe through a spot on Tough Enough, as opposed to grinding it out on the indies for years looking for her shot. If wrestling is no longer her thing, and Rose simply wants to transition to the legacy convention scene or just out of the world entirely, then fans should be happy for the memories she left along the way and the lasting impact her run had on the careers of GiGi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, and Otis for that matter too.