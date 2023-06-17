When Maxxine Dupri transitioned from being the manager of the Maximum Male Models to becoming the third in Alpha Academy, a seductress turned supporter of Otis who now serves as a pupil under “master” Chad Gable, fans assumed that the former LA Rams Cheerleader would tone things down and embrace a more academic, dare-I-say scholarly aura.

… fortunately or not, depending on your preference, that didn't happen.

No, Dupri has been as extra as ever in her new role and has done such a good job of assimilating into the Academy that even “The Baddest Woman Alive,” Ronda Rousey has complemented her commitment, as detailed in Dupri's appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick.

“I love to push the envelope, I love to not play it safe, especially with fashion, Dupri said. And it was funny actually, right before I walked through gorilla, Ronda Rousey said to me, she’s like, ‘finally someone’s making a singlet sexy. And I’m like, ‘yes, that is what we’re doing in 2023.’ I am claiming whatever I want it to be, and I’m making it sexy,” Dupri said.

“So it was just one of those things where I’m inspired by Alpha Academy, I’m with them every week. I’m seen all the time with them, and I’m like, why would I not want to be cohesive with them, you know? So I made it last week.., I’m a big DIY girl, so I take their merch shirts home, and I dice them up, and then I got the singlet and paired it with my shoosh bra and was good to go.”

For all of the hurt feelings surrounding the potential end of the Maximum Male Models, with Mace and Mansoor now men without a Mother, the transition to Alpha Academy cadet has been rather seamless for Dupri. With a little more training from “Master” Gable, who knows, maybe Dupri could become a fixture of the woman's division too.

Maxxine Dupri has singles ambitions of her own in WWE.

Turning her attention from looking good on the arm of Otis to looking good in the ring as a certified singles wrestler, Maxxine Dupri was asked about how much she's learned from Chad Gable during her time in the Alpha Academy.

Though Durpi has only been enrolled in classes for about a month, her wrestling prowess has grown by leaps and bounds ever since.

“So much. I mean first of all, I think this is giving me a really cool inside look into technical wrestling, and I think it’s, in the long run, going to make me so dangerous in the ring. So I’m really just absorbing every single thing they teach me,” Dupri said via Fightful.

“On top of that, working with them, getting to do promos, backstages, just getting to pick their brains on things, even just being backstage, I really feel like they have a really great approach to everything they do, and I just like to take notes. I just feel like in this business, there are so many personalities, so many talented people, and it’s like, okay, I like what that person’s does, I can take a note from that. I like that, I can take a note from that. So when I’m with them, I just try to absorb everything they do and how they handle situations, how they deliver things and how they plan things. I like to see that and really be observant of everything so when my time comes, I’m ready.”

When asked if she has aspirations to wrestle as a singles star more often in the future, Dupri said she does and noted that when her time comes, she'll be ready, thanks to her time in the Alpha Academy.

“I am really excited for when the time comes for me to really enter the women’s division,” Dupri noted. “I think it’s gonna be really fun and exciting to work with some of the most talented people in the world. I’m loving what I’m doing, but I’m excited for when that day comes.”

After initially suffering a broken arm that left her unable to wrestle, Dupri went from wrestling candidate to Von Wagner entourage member alongside Robert Stone, to Max Dupri's sister before he spun back off into his perfect wrestling character, LA Knight. Though typically, recruits wrestle in developmental before they transition to other roles, nothing about Dupri's career has been typical thus far, so what would make her transition from manager to singles wrestler any different?