In the eyes of many, when it comes to hardcore wrestling, there's Mick Foley, and then there's everybody else.

A prolific in-ring performer who inspired a style of wrestling that thousands upon thousands have attempted to imitate to this day, albeit without his sense of showmanship and a keen eye for character, Foley might just be the most influential performer of the last 30 years, even if WWE has largely stepped away from his preferred style of hardcore performance due in no small part to their interest in selling action figures to children at Walmarts and Targets.

So, with Foley a special guest at the 2023 edition of San Diego Comic-Con, Brandon Davis of Comicbook.com asked the WWE Hall of Famer who he feels would be a good face for hardcore wrestling in WWE should the promotion bring back the Hardcore Championship. While that will almost certainly never happen, as Paul “Triple H” Levesque dropped the 24/7 Title like a bad habit as soon as he got into power, Foley has a pretty good idea for who would be a good steward of hardcore in WWE, even if he isn't exactly a performer known for his rough and tumble ways.

“Let me think back, you know, you could find a wild card, a guy like Otis, say, who has got the humorous side to him, but maybe he could assert himself as the guy who can find the cool stuff to use anywhere. I’m going with Otis,” Mick Foley said.

When Davis brought up the Viking Rules match Alpha Academy recently took part in on RAW, Foley let up, appreciating how the match called back to the good old days of the Attitude Era.

“Pretty cool, right, it was a lot of fun to watch, as hardcore matches should be, and I think that that was, yeah, that Otis could have a future in hardcore wrestling,” Foley said.

Does Otis, in fact, have a future in hardcore wrestling? In WWE, probably not, but hey, if he ever leaves the company that transformed him from a collegiate standout into a Superstar, who knows, maybe a career of thumbtacks and light tubes could be in his future.

Mick Foley reveals which Superstar he would like like to wrestle in his prime.

Elsewhere in his conversation with Brandon Davis of Comicbook.com, Mick Foley was asked about Kurt Angles‘ comments regarding their work together in TNA, with the “Olympic Hero” suggesting that he would have really liked to have wrestled “Cactus Jack” during their primes.

Asked who he would have liked to have wrestled if afforded a chance to work again at his prime, Foley opted to put over a very interesting member of the WWE main roster, as at first thought, you wouldn't think their styles would be a perfect match.

“Kurt would have been one of them, yeah. To his credit, Kurt carried me through a couple of pretty good matches when I was well past my prime, but oh man, I would have loved to have gotten in there and tangled it up with Kurt and have been able to incorporate a little bit of his style and thrown a little Foley brawling style into it, I think it would have been great,” Foley said.

“I’ve long said I would have loved to wrestle a guy like Ricochet when he first came in because sometimes, I think it’s that first feud, there’s something to be said for the slow build, and that’s good, but there’s also like just that powder keg of emotion that explodes when you can get a heel at the top of his game almost forcing you to appreciate someone’s attempt to stay alive.”

Would it have been cool to see a prime Foley get in the ring with Ricochet early in the “One and Only's” run on the WWE main roster? In a word, yes, while Ricochet has had some successful runs in WWE, holding the North American Championship, the United States Championship, and the Intercontinental Championship, in addition to title reigns all over the world for promotions like PWG, New Japan, Lucha Underground, and Chikara, he's never really been afforded the sort of storyline that could thrust him into the main event picture, with the closest thing likely being his… feud with Gunther last summer? Give Ricochet an opportunity to get in the ring with one of the all-time legends during his prime and watch Foley give the high-flying show-stopper the sort of rub that is a crucial part of the superstardom formula, right up there with working legendary matches with the likes of Will Ospreay on the indies.