Though she hasn’t wrestled a match since all the way back at the Royal Rumble, where she came up short in a spooky contest against Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship, fans will have to wait a little longer to see Alexa Bliss back in a WWE ring, as the three-time Women’s Tag Team Champion has officially announced that she and husband Ryan Cabrara are expecting their first child.

Revealing the news on social media alongside a story from E! News, Bliss noted that while the news was a surprise, they are excited about the change nonetheless.

“It was a total surprise, as we weren’t trying at all,” Alexa Bliss said via E! News. “We Facetimed my mom immediately and then shared the news with Ryan’s family.”

Initially signing with WWE all the way back in 2013, Bliss has been in an interesting spot as of late, with the promotion attempting to re-up her association with Bray Wyatt when he returned in October of 2022 before dropping the association when “Miss Bliss” stepped away to appear on The Masked Singer and deal with a skin cancer diagnosis. Now pregnant with her first child that is expected to arrive in December of 2023, it’s worth wondering when and how WWE fans will see the nine-time champion next and what sort of storylines she could be involved in moving forward, be they continue efforts as a heel or with a turn back to her babyface bread and butter, where the Columbus, Ohio native has really shined.