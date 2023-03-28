A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After coming forward with a skin cancer diagnosis on Wednesday, March 22nd, 2023, WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss has given fans a peek into the first steps of her recovery process and, by her own admission, the new, stitched-together addition to the left side of her face have her looking, well, like Frankenstein(‘s monster.)

Went from lookin glam to lookin like Frankenstein 😂🫣 pic.twitter.com/BATxkRym7b — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 28, 2023

Fortunately for Bliss and her legions of fans, it doesn’t sound like this obvious setback; not only will she be at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles this weekend, but as she detailed in an interview with Mick Joest of Cinemablend, she’s open to whatever creative might throw her way.

“I will be in LA for WrestleMania. I will be at the arena,” Bliss said. “Who knows what that leads to? Because, you know, in WWE, you never know what’s going to happen. It’s the company where you always expect the unexpected. We’ll have to see.”

Could Bliss, with or sans stitches, actually make an appearance at WrestleMania 39, either as part of some sort of Bray Wyatt shenanigans, in place of some Bray Wyatt shenanigans, or featured in a completely different role entirely? Only time will tell, but considering the former champ was just a featured part of The Masked Singer, it’s not exactly like she’s shying away from the spotlight.

Alexa Bliss opens up about her time on The Masked Singer.

Speaking with TV Insider about her surprise appearance as Axolotl on The Masked Singer, which, unlike Chris Jericho, was not completely obvious from a mile away, Bliss noted that she loved the opportunity but couldn’t disclose it to fans for obvious reasons.

“I thought it would be an amazing opportunity,” Bliss said. “I’ve watched the show. I’ve had friends on the show. And it just looks like something that would be so fun to do. WWE was awesome in pitching me for the show. For me, it was more so I wanted to get over my stage fright. I have a really bad stage fright of singing in front of people. I had this karaoke thing happen a long time ago in WWE. We had this Christmas party where all the talent got up and sang karaoke in front of everyone and it was a contest and the winners got gift cards. I went up to sing and I froze and just started looking around and shaking and sweating and I just sat the microphone down and I went and sat down and just was so embarrassed and I hadn’t sung since. So this was one of those things where it used to be something that was so fun and I don’t know why, but my anxiety just got me. I wanted to do this to finally face my fear of singing in front of people because it was something I used to love to do in the shower, obviously, but I wanted to face my fear and prove to myself that I can do it and get over that hurdle.”

While fans clearly didn’t see Bliss’ turn as a singer coming, as, again, that’s the whole point of the show, her announcement as Axolotl, when coupled with her skin cancer admission on the very same day did leave fans wondering what was going on in the world of WWE’s “Five Feet Of Fury.” Fortunately, as Bliss noted on Behind The Velvet Rope, when it comes to WWE, you sort of have to expect the unexpected.

“It’s funny how, you take time to do one thing, and everyone thinks you just left,” Bliss said. “Yes, calm down. It wasn’t like (a dismissive), ‘they know where to find me.’ It was (reassuring), ‘Guys, they know where to find me. They know I’m doing the Masked Singer. Calm down.’ It’s just so funny how people jump to conclusions on everything. You just have to let things play out, and you have to see what’s going on. There is always something going on, especially in WWE. You always have to expect the unexpected.”

Will Bliss actually make an appearance at WrestleMania 39 in one form or another? Or will she instead continue to operate around the peripheries waiting for a future opportunity to be showcased once more, maybe after Bianca Belair finishes her program with Asuka? Fans will have to wait and see, but when asked if she will be back on weekly television at some point soon, Bliss sure sounded like she isn’t expecting an extended exit from WWE moving forward.

“I would assume so,” Bliss said. “I’ve been working up a little something. We’ll see. WrestleMania is coming up, who knows what’s going to happen.”