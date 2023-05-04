A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

Is there any member of the WWE roster right now, regardless of brand, who uses social media more effectively to put himself over than Xavier Woods? Working solo for the first time in what feels like forever following long-term injuries suffered by Kofi Kingston and Big E, Woods has used his medium of choice to cut expansive promos talking trash against foes, demanding respect, and predicting big-time wins over performers like LA Knight and Gunther, even if only the former came to fruition.

So, naturally, when New Day – Woods and Kingston – were drafted onto RAW, it was only a matter of time before the former King took to Twitter to shoot his shot on all of his new co-workers and reminds folks why he’s a Hall of Famer in waiting.

“This past Monday, Kofi Kingston and myself, Xavier Woods, were both drafted to Monday Night Raw,” Woods said. “Now, I’ve seen a few people saying that New Day’s already done it all. What else is there even left for them to do? My response would be you realize that we’re not here because we’re 6-5. You realize that we’re not here because we’re 275 pounds. We are here because we can talk and wrestle our a**es off. So yes, we could go to Monday Night Raw and rest on our laurels, ride out the rest of our contract, collect these fat checks, pick up that Hall of Fame phone call, get our rings, and be out.

“But that’s not how the New Day rolls because that’s not growth. If you are not growing, you are not living, and if you are not living, then you are dying, and the New Day thrives on competition, which means that we have to constantly test ourselves against every single contender in that locker room, and that means that Chad Gable, we are looking at you. Akira Tozawa, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, Bronson Reed, Judgment Day, JD McDonagh, we are looking at you. Imperium, with the Intercontinental Championship locked up tight; we are looking at you. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, the current WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions at the world, we are looking at you. There’s a bright, new shiny championship that Seth Rollins keeps talking about week after week, and don’t get it twisted. I respect everything that Seth Rollins has been able to accomplish in this industry. Matter of fact, he’s one of the guys from our generation to help pave the way so that the rest of us could become as successful as we currently are. But considering the fact that one of his claims to this championship is the fact that we beat Roman Reigns by disqualification, and I hold that same exact accolade, that tells me that at some point, him and I are going to have to have a confrontation.

“So what is left for the New Day to do? I guess you’re gonna have to tune in to Monday nights because, with this exemplary roster, I feel that things are about to get very, very interesting.”

Whoa, does Woods’ assertion mean that maybe, just maybe, his singles run isn’t done just yet, with another match with Gunther, or maybe even a spot in the WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament in line for the former G4 host? To paraphrase the strategic mind of the New Day, fans will have to tune into RAW to find out.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Now that we have officially been drafted – What is there for @truekofi and myself to even do on @WWE Monday Night Raw???? pic.twitter.com/XWfeOlqe0s — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) May 3, 2023

Dave Meltzer updates fans on Xavier Woods’ New Day buddies.

Speaking of the New Day, Dave Meltzer recently discussed what’s going on with Xavier Woods’ faction and some of the future plans WWE has for them, assuming they are all healthy enough to get it done in the ring.

“I don’t think if anything will come of this or if Kingston’s injury changes this, but we had heard of an idea for E to be at WrestleMania, and the three of them would come out together if that would be the right thing to do and if E could come back soon,” Meltzer wrote via Bleacher Report.

Frankly speaking, Meltzer’s reporting isn’t too surprising, as New Day are one of the most popular trios in WWE history, and when they’re active, they generate money for the company not only in the ring but in terms of merchandising, where the trio makes an absolute killing. If New Day can all get healthy and get their in-ring efforts back on track, it will be a good day for the trio, but even if they can’t, WWE will be using the trio for years to come in commercials, promos, and as brand ambassadors.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=06SkKRj9P2Q