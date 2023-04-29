My name is Dante Turo, and I am the Long-Form Manager at ClutchPoints. I am also the co-host of Stache Club Wrestling with John Eccles! You can check out our podcast and weekly wrestling quiz and prediction videos on our YouTube StacheClubWrestling!

Since being introduced in 2018, the Women’s Tag Team Championship has been all over the place. There have been 19 different reigns since Sasha Banks and Bayley won the titles at Elimination Chamber in February 2019, with only seven of those teams holding onto the championship for over 100+ days, making some of the reigns rather underwhelming. Not to mention, many teams who have won the championship were randomly put together. Safe to say, the women’s tag team division has been very confusing.

Despite the inconsistency in the tag team division, Liv Morgan wants to change that. Morgan recently appeared on Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast, discussing her plans for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. She wishes to add more consistency and stability to the division during her reign with Raquel Rodriguez.

“There’s ebbs and flows and there’s going to be some trial and errors, but I would love for the tag division to be more consistent and more stable,” Morgan said. “That’s exactly what Raquel and I are aiming to do. I am 100% all in on Raquel and making our team work and making sure that we are reigning and defending champions. I know it’s so cliche. Everyone wants to be defending champions, but for the women and for these titles specifically, it’s important that they have a home that is ready to go every single week.”

As Morgan mentioned above, she wants the titles to have a home and wants to represent the division as best as she can. Although it had a rocky start, she and Rodriguez can light a spark in the tag team division and finally give it purpose.

“We have been going to both shows since after WrestleMania and that’s not anything that we do begrudgingly,” Morgan said. “We are so prepared and proud and ready, even if we’re tired, to do what we have to do, to show the WWE Universe that these are stable and these are consistent and they found a home with Raquel and I. We are honored, honored, honored to be the champions and we just want to represent that to the best of our ability.”

It will be interesting to see what WWE does with the Women’s Tag Team Championship during the Draft. The WWE Draft signifies a hard split between both rosters, but since there’s only one set of titles, Morgan and Rodriguez may still defend the belts on both brands. Either that, or the women’s tag team division has a permanent home on one brand, which may not be a terrible idea. Regardless of what WWE decides to do with the Women’s Tag Team Championships, Morgan hopes to add legitimacy, consistency, and stability to the division. It’s not impossible, and with Triple H in charge, it could end up happening.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have been champs for only a few weeks, but it would be great if they have a long reign. WWE needs to give fans a reason to care about the titles, and a long reign with plenty of title defenses will add legitimacy to the championship. With the WWE draft coming up and a new era approaching, look for Triple H to put a new focus on the women’s tag team division. It’s been a long time coming, but it’s better late than never to fix this division.

